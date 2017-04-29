StyleCaster
The Best Black One-Piece Swimsuits to Buy This Season

Lauren Caruso
by
Black One Piece Swim
Photo: Courtesy of Reformation

Finding a black one-piece swimsuit seems like it should be easy, right? In seasons past, that meant digging through the sale section at Target, or hoping you could find one at your local mall that wasn’t too high-necked, too ruched, or too, well, geriatric—but not anymore.

Now that one-pieces are the swimsuit silhouette du jour, finding the style that’s right for you is tough for different reasons: There’s too many damn choices—you can find hundreds of them on department store websites and in mass retailers alone, and that’s not to mention how many of them come in, you guessed it, black. And it’s no wonder: Not only is an ebony-hued swimsuit flattering (though, to hell with looking slim, we say) but it’ll double as a tank-top when it’s truly hot as hell out.

Ahead, we found 19 black one-pieces that’ll make you look chic AF, and that’s all that *really* matters if you ask us.

1 of 19

Marysia Venice Maillot, $350; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Reformation Dunes One-Piece, $148; at Reformation

 

Photo: Reformation

COS Cross-Over Swimsuit, $49; at COS

Photo: COS

Flagpole Stella One-Piece, $385; at Flagpole

Photo: Flagpole

Eloquii Illusion Tie Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $110.90; at Eloquii

Photo: Eloquii

Zara Knotted Swimsuit, $35.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Sabine Swimsuit Shiny Black, $140.12; at Lonely

Photo: Lonely

ASOS Clean Bandeau Swimsuit, $25; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Joe Fresh One-Piece Bandeau, $39; at Joe Fresh

Photo: Joe Fresh

Skye & Staghorn Backless Full Piece, $160; at Skye & Staghorn

Photo: Skye & Staghorn

Araks Harlow One-Piece, $350; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Adidas by Stella McCartney Zip Swimsuit in Black $90; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

Ted Baker Frillay Swimsuit, $158; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Mara Hoffman Lace-Up Front One-Piece, $244; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

H&M Cutout Swimsuit, $29.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

L*Space Color Block Flash One Piece, $159; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Gap Classic V-Neck Swim One-Piece, $48; at Gap

Photo: Gap

Solid & Striped The Jennifer One Piece, $168; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Shopbop

Andie Swim The Catalina Suit in Black, $125; at Andie Swim

Photo: Andie Swim

