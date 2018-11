The Black Lips and GZA of the Wu Tang Clan surprised everyone at South by Southwest with their new song, “Living in the World Today.” A seemingly unlikely pair, The Black Lips and GZA go surprisingly well together– the peanut butter and marshmallow Fluff of the music scene.

Today the Black Lips are releasing their EP, “Drop I Hold” exclusively on iTunes. All together you get the music video for, “Drop I Hold” and a studio recording of, “Living in the World Today” featuring GZA for $1.99.