Black-Led LGBTQ+ Organizations To Support This Pride Month

Pride looks a little different this year, and it’s more than likely you’ll be at home instead of joining a parade or other public celebration. With the money you might’ve spent, we suggest taking the opportunity to invest in the organizations that work to make sure the world is safe for everyone—especially those who are most marginalized by society. There are so many Black-led LGBTQ+ organizations in the United States that aim to create justice for the Black queer community, and now is the perfect time to support them. Rather than spending your extra cash on a new outfit for your Pride-themed Zoom party, consider taking that money and putting it toward a Black-led LGBTQ+ organization that’s working to do some serious good in the world.

So many creators, influencers and activists are rounding up some amazing resources on social media right now, and we saw an amazing list of Black-led LGBTQ+ organizations from Shea Couleé—a wonderfully outspoken advocate for justice who also happens to be an incredibly talented drag queen. Below, you’ll find the eight different organizations that Shea Couleé shared, to which you can donate or learn more about. Whether it’s supporting the decriminalization of LGBTQ+ youth or working to fund grassroots trans justice groups, these Black-led organizations are ones you can feel truly great about supporting.

While all of these organizations seek to create justice and safety for LGBTQ+ individuals, some span the entire country while a few are rooted in one city, working directly with folks from one place. If you feel compelled to support organizations closer to your home, do some research and find out what Black-led LGBTQ+ organizations are located in your area. Hopefully, you’ll find a place where you can donate more than your money—maybe even your time. Until then, though, these eight organizations are definitely worth reading about and supporting this Pride month and, of course, far beyond.

LGBTQ+ Freedom Fund

The LGBTQ+ Freedom Fund works to build a critical mass against the mass detention of LGBTQ+ people. The organization posts bail to help secure the safety and freedom of people in jail and in immigration detention. They’ve freed people in 15 different states across the United States, making sure that LGBTQ+ folks—who are three times as likely to get arrest than heterosexual individuals—are safe.

Donate to the LGBTQ+ Freedom Fund here.

SNaPCo

The Solutions Not Punishment Coalition (SNaPCo) is a collaborative that builds Black trans and queer power, forcing systemic divestment from the prison industrial complex and investing in services that help empower and support the Black trans and queer communities. Their mission is to end the mass crisis of passive genocide, incarceration and criminalization of Black trans women, trans and queer people and the entirety of the Black community.

Donate to SNaPCo here.

House Of GG

The Griffin-Gracy Educational Retreat & Historical Center (House of GG) provides programs, services and resources that positively impact the lives of transgender, gender-questioning and gender-nonconforming individuals. They are the first education and historical center solely dedicated to transgender and gender-nonconforming people in the United States—started by Miss Major Griffin-Gracy (a trans woman activist who’s been a pillar in the trans community for decades).

Learn more about House of GG Retreats here.

Black AIDS Institute

The Black AIDS Institute works to eradicate the Black HIV epidemic by using mobilization, policy and advocacy efforts from Black leaders and communities across the country. Their goal is to expose the systems and roots of oppression around the world that marginalize Black people as a whole.

Donate to the Black AIDS Institute here.

The Okra Project

Supporting The Okra Project means supporting a collective that works to address the global crisis faced by Black trans people by bringing home-cooked, healthy and culturally specific meals and resources to Black trans individuals. The organization hopes to extend free and nutritious meals to Black trans people who are experiencing food insecurity. One session costs $90, including the chef’s pay and groceries.

Donate to The Okra Project here.

Trans Cultural District

The Transgender District—which was founded by three Black trans women in 2017 as Compton’s Transgender Cultural District—is the first legally recognized transgender district in the world. The district encompasses six blocks in San Francisco, and aims to create an urban environment that celebrates as well as educates the world about transgender culture.

Donate to the Trans Cultural District here.

Youth Breakout

Youth Breakout is an organization that seeks to end the criminalization of LGBTQ+ youth. Through youth organizing, healing justice and leadership development programs, Youth Breakout builds the power of LGBTQ+ youth (ages 13-25) who are directly impacted by the criminal justice system.

Donate to Youth Breakout here.

Trans Justice Funding Project

Founded in 2012, the Trans Justice Funding Project is a community-led funding initiative that supports trans justice groups run by and for trans people. The organization makes grants each year to support these groups—and every penny they raise goes to the grantees with no restrictions and no strings attached.

Donate to the Trans Justice Funding Project here.