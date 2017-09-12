30 Reasons Why You Totally Need a Black Leather Skirt for Fall

See ya later summer! Yeah, we’re going to miss the easy, breezy days of throwing on a simple sundress, but we’re also pretty excited to start layering on the fall fashion—and nothing screams “autumn” like a little leather. We love a black leather skirt because it is so versatile, which is perfect for fall’s erratic weather. You can pair with a simple T on those balmy days when warm temps are still lingering, or just layer with some thick leggings and a warm trench when it’s cold and you’re good to go.

Not only that, leather skirts are—in a word—cool, and they’ll add a dose of edge to any outfit. Whether paired with a tucked-in flannel or shrunken sweatshirt and a pair of sneakers, or a tailored blouse and pointy loafers, there’s a way to style a black leather skirt that anyone can get into.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite street style looks from the coolest bloggers around who styled black leather skirts perfectly. Click through our slideshow to get some serious fall outfit inspo.

Originally published September 2014. Updated September 2017.