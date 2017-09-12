StyleCaster
Share

30 Reasons Why You Totally Need a Black Leather Skirt for Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Reasons Why You Totally Need a Black Leather Skirt for Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
30 Reasons Why You Totally Need a Black Leather Skirt for Fall
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

See ya later summer! Yeah, we’re going to miss the easy, breezy days of throwing on a simple sundress, but we’re also pretty excited to start layering on the fall fashion—and nothing screams “autumn” like a little leather. We love a black leather skirt because it is so versatile, which is perfect for fall’s erratic weather. You can pair with a simple T on those balmy days when warm temps are still lingering, or just layer with some thick leggings and a warm trench when it’s cold and you’re good to go.

MORE: 30 Perfect Outfits to Wear While Transitioning Into Fall

Not only that, leather skirts are—in a word—cool, and they’ll add a dose of edge to any outfit. Whether paired with a tucked-in flannel or shrunken sweatshirt and a pair of sneakers, or a tailored blouse and pointy loafers, there’s a way to style a black leather skirt that anyone can get into.

MORE: 30 Gorgeous Fall Hairstyles to Try Now

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite street style looks from the coolest bloggers around who styled black leather skirts perfectly. Click through our slideshow to get some serious fall outfit inspo.

Originally published September 2014. Updated September 2017.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Peace Love Shea

Photo: Bethany Struble

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: GRG MRKT

Photo: 1 Fine Dai

Photo: Gladys Doris Dave

Photo: Adenorah

Photo: Cashmere in Style

Photo: Just Another

Photo: Fashion Distraction

Photo: Jared Balle

Photo: Ashley Ring my Bell

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Just Another

Photo: Friend in Fashion

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Bambis Armoire

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Bethany Struble

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Eat Sleep Wear

Photo: Rami Hanna

Photo: Mode Rosa

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Sidewalk Ready

Photo: Mode Rosa

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Jeff Thibodeau

Photo: Mode Rosa

Photo: Sidewalk Ready

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Essential Guide to Every Makeup Brush Ever (and How to Use Them)

The Essential Guide to Every Makeup Brush Ever (and How to Use Them)
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share