Want: A Casually Chic LBD In Perforated Leather

What: A long-sleeve jersey dress with a scoopneck and perforated black leather lining that peeks out at the bottom.

Why: We love the juxtaposition of the soft jersey/graceful scoopneck with the edgier feel of the skirt underneath.

How: The leather and the long sleeves makes this dress perfect for fall. Try wearing it with a pair of colorful tights for a playful approach, or if you’re in a daringly dark mood, wear it with black tights and a brightly colored shoe for maximum “pow” effect.

Black Hole Dress, $262; at Bailey44