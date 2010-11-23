Black Friday’s Top Deals: Our Handy Guide

If there’s one way to counteract the binge eating that will inevitably occur on Thanksgiving, it’s going on a day-long shopping spree! All of the standing in line, heavy bag lifting and running from store to store is bound to burn off at least a slice or two of sweet potato pie, right? In any case, the dreaded Black Friday arguably the most brutal shopping day of the year, behind Lanvin x H&M day is almost upon us. Here are our picks for the stores that you should hit first, but be warned, deals this good are likely to cause quite the mob. And in the event you’re still too full to leave your house, many of these deals are available both in-store and online.

Alice and Olivia: If youre not friends with A+O on Facebook, its time to buddy up! The brand is inviting all of its Facebook friends and Twitter followers to shop its stores one hour early, with an additional 15% off of all merchandise. Be sure to RSVP at events@aliceandolivia.com to get on the list!

AllSaints: The Brit brand just opened a holiday pop-up store in the Meatpacking district, and Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to check it out. AllSaints will be offering 25% off of the entire store from Friday to Sunday, and the same deal will be available on its e-commerce site from Thursday to Sunday.

Apple: This store has a knack for surprises and building suspense surrounding its big announcements, so it seems appropriate that Apple is keeping its Black Friday deals under wraps…for now. The site promises to offer a one-day shopping event online and in store thats worth checking back for.

Bloomingdale’s: One of my personal favorite Black Friday destinations, Bloomingdale’s never dissappoints. The 59th Street store will be open from 8 AM to 10 PM, and a huge selection of boots, sweaters, coats and accessories will be 30 to 40 percent off. From Friday to Sunday, in-store customers can earn $15 in bMoney for every $100 spent with a Bloomingdale’s card.

J. Crew: You don’t even have to wait until Friday to get going on this one: Receive 25% off of any in-store or online purchase of $150 or more. This offer is good from now until Sunday at midnight.

Macy’s: This sale isn’t for the faint of heart: stores open at 4 AM (yes, you read that right) and the website allows shoppers to preview the specials and make a list of what they’ll buy before the big day arrives. You’ll be able to find deep discounts on clothing, electronics, home goods and more, so you might want to make Macy’s one of your high priority stops.

Norma Kamali: At the label’s flagship store at 11 W. 56th Street, select styles will be marked down to $200 and below, in other words, up to 95% off! This includes coats and dresses that retail for $3500.

Saks Fifth Avenue: The New York City location is opening its doors at 8 AM, and although specific details haven’t been announced, you’ll likely find select women’s shoes and clothing on sale. In the fragrance and cosmetics department, you will earn a $25 gift card for every $100 purchase, which sounds perfect for stocking up on gifts for the girls in your life.

Topshop: The store opens at 8 AM, and you dont even need to worry about grabbing that cup of coffee beforehand! Theyll be serving English Breakfast tea with a traditional British breakfast, and the first 450 customers spending $100 or more will receive a very special gift with purchase. If youre not an early bird, no worries: All day long, dresses, jeans, pants and shoes will be 20% off.

Urban Outfitters: Store hours will be extended all Thanksgiving weekend give your local store a call for details and you will receive an additional 50% off all sale items until 10 AM on Friday morning.

Image: istock