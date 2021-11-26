The 7 Best Black Friday Winter Clothing Sales That We’re Throwing All Our Money At ASAP

Scroll To See More Images

Each year, Black Friday seems like a mad dash to the biggest and best sales. It can certainly feel overwhelming when all you want to do is treat yourself around the holidays, but are faced with so many options. A good place to start is with a product category you absolutely know you’re going to need. We’re putting winter clothing at the very top of our shopping list, because who couldn’t use a new puffer or fuzzy jacket?

We’re here to let you in on the winter clothing sales that we suggest you jump on as soon as you possibly can, because taking your time is not an option on the biggest shopping day of the year.

For starters, there are major retailers like Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack that never disappoint. We know we’ll definitely be heading to their sites on Black Friday. However, there are also smaller brands that have equally as amazing lineups, like Apparis, a pioneer in faux fur fashion. Or already discounted designer brands at an unexpected retailer like Verishop.

There are no wrong answers when it comes to Black Friday sales, because a discount is a discount, and saving money is the end goal. But some sales are mediocre, and others are mind-bogglingly good. So, do you and your bank account a favor and shop these seven winter clothing sales.

Boohoo

For today only, Boohoo’s Black Friday sale is letting you save 60% off everything on its site, excluding sale items. Plus, you’ll get an extra 10% discount on top of that. You can find us shopping the Dogtooth Longline Coat for just $56. You can easily dress it up to head out for the night or you can dress it down with sweats for a comfier look.

Apparis

With your order of $150 or more, you can take 25% off site-wide at Apparis, a clothing brand that’s been paving the way in vegan fur. You can also get up to 60% off off on select styles. Just remember to enter code BF25 at checkout by the end of the day on Black Friday. And for Cyber Monday on November 29, save up to 60% off on select styles and take 25% off sitewide with your order of $150 or more, using code CYBERMONDAY.

If there’s one coat that screams cozy luxury, it’s the Bree Coat. It’s made of faux fur and comes with a wrap belt that you can adjust to your liking. Get it in Camel, Latte, Noir, or Tobacco—you really can’t go wrong with any of these ultra chic colors.

New Balance

From November 26 through November 30, New Balance is giving everyone 25% off sitewide (some exclusions). That means you can grab the Reflective Impact Run Winter Jacket for $131.

Just because it’s winter, doesn’t mean you have to stop going on outdoor runs. This jacket keeps you warm with special heat technology and heat grid fabric. The reflective material is great for making others aware of you when the sun might not be the strongest.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has done it yet again this Black Friday (no shocker there). The mega retailer has put thousands of items on sale for up to 50% off. You can shop fashion, beauty, home, and more, but we’re looking at its incredible outerwear offerings. This Levi’s Puffer Jacket is going straight into our cart, especially since it costs just under $100.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has a lot in store for us this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To start it off, save up to 40% off on clearance sale from November 25 through November 29. Stay tuned for featured flash events on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well. Other flash events include the Cold Weather Shop, running now through November 27, and the Coat Shop running from November 28 through December 2.

As you can tell, there’s a lot to buy from Nordstrom Rack’s big sale, but we’ll give you a hint as to where to start. Check out Vince’s Collarless Cardigan Coat for a refined yet relaxed look. It’s marked down by 54%, bringing its price tag to just $250.

Urban Outfitters

You really won’t want to miss out on Urban Outfitters’ major Black Friday sale. Score 25% off your entire purchase from midnight on November 26 through November 27 at 7 a.m. EST. This discount will be such a godsend considering we want to buy literally everything on the site. We’ll start with the UO Olivia Printed Sherpa Jacket, for now. It’s just $74 with the Black Friday discount.

Verishop

Running from November 26 through November 30, save 25% on fashion at Verishop. You’ll find top brands, including Free People, Nanushka, Staud, and many more. Catch us adding Free People’s Duvet Bomber Jacket to our cart. It costs just $109 with the 25% markdown.