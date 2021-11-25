These Black Friday Streaming Sales Include 99 Cent Deals For Hulu, Paramount+, Showtime & More

Scroll To See More Images

If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2021 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$1 cheap.)

Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then, Black Friday has evolved into day where stores across the United States open at midnight (or even on Thanksgiving) and offer highly discounted sales. Though Black Friday is known for its massive crowds and doorbuster deals, many of the best sales are online—including for streaming sites.

Read on for the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2021 and how to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more services for way cheap. (One deal is even 94 percent off its usual price!)

Hulu Black Friday 2021 deal: 99 cents per month for 12 months

For Hulu’s Black Friday 2021 deal, users can subscribe to Hulu’s base plan for $0.99 per month for 12 months. The deal—starts at 12 a.m. PT on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), and ends at 11:59 p.m. on November 29, 2021 (Cyber Monday)—saves users 85 percent (or $6 per month) from Hulu’s regular price of $6.99 per month. After the 12 months are over, the 99 cents-per-month subscription will automatically revert to Hulu’s base plan price of $6.99 per month. Hulu’s Black Friday deal is only eligible for new subscribers or subscribers who have cancelled their accounts at least three months ago, so if you already have a Hulu account, be sure to cancel your account and create a new one to sign up for the deal. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Hulu’s Black Friday 2021 deal.

Visit Hulu.com between 12 a.m. PT on November 15, 2021, and at 11:59 p.m. PT on November 29, 2021 Click “Sign Up Now” Select Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $0.99 per month Enter your information and payment method. Start watching with Hulu’s Black Friday deal.

Amazon Prime Video Channels Black Friday 2021 Deal

For Amazon Prime Video’s Black Friday 2021 deal, users can subscribe to channels like Starz, Showtime, Paramount+, AMC+, Discovery+ and more for 99 cents for two months. The deal—which ends on November 29, 2021 (Cyber Monday)—saves users between $6 to $20 from the channels’ original prices for two months. The deal is eligible for Amazon Prime subscribers and will revert to the original price after the two months end. See below for a full list of the channels included in Amazon Prime Video channels Black Friday 2021 deal.

If you don’t have a Prime Video account, the service offers a 30-day free trial. The free trial comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and subscribe to Amazon Channels’ Black Friday 2021 deal.

Showtime Black Friday 2021 deal: $3.99 per month for four months

For Showtime’s Black Friday 2021 deal, users can subscribe to Showtime’s streaming service for $3.99 per month for four months. The deal saves subscribers about 54 percent (or $7 per month/$28 in total) from Showtime’s regular price of $10.99 per month. The sale also starts after Showtime’s 30-day free trial, which means that subscribers can receive five months of Showtime for just $28. After free trial and four months are over, the $3.99-per-month subscription will automatically revert to Showtime’s regular price of $10.99 per month. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Showtime’s Black Friday 2021 deal.

Visit Showtime.com Click “Start Your Free Trial” and create an account Enter your information and payment method Start watching with Showtime’s Black Friday deal.

Starz Black Friday 2021 deal: $5 per month for three months

For Starz’s Black Friday 2021 deal, users can subscribe to Starz’s streaming service for $5 per month for three months. The deal saves subscribers about 40 percent off (or $3.99 per month/$11.97 in total) from Starz’s regular price of $8.99 per month. While Starz doesn’t currently offer a free trial, users can sign up for Starz free trials with Hulu, FuboTV, and Amazon Prime Video. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video currently offer a 30-day free trial, which each include a seven-day free trial of Starz, whereas FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial for both services. Read on for how to sign up for Starz’s Black Friday 2021 deal.

Visit Starz.com Click “Claim Special Offer” and create an account Enter your information and payment method Start watching with Starz’ Black Friday deal.

For Discovery Plus’ Black Friday 2021 deal, users can subscribe to Discovery Plus‘ streaming service—which offers shows like Fixer Upper, Chopped and 90 Day Fiance—for 99 cents per month for three months. The deal—which ends on November 29, 2021 (Cyber Monday)—saves users 83 percent (or $5 per month/$15 in total) from the regular price of $5.99 per month. After the Discovery Plus’ Black Friday 2021 deal ends, the subscription will automatically revert to the regular price. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Discovery Plus’ Black Friday 2021 deal.

Visit Discovery Plus’ website Click “Sign Up Now” and select the Discovery+ (Ad-Lite) plan Enter your information and payment method Start watching with Discovery Plus’ Black Friday deal.

Amazon Prime Video Black Friday 2021 deal: $5 free Amazon credit

For Amazon Prime Video’s Black Friday 2021 deal, users can receive a $5 Amazon credit if they subscribe to Prime Video and watch any movie or TV show episode on the service. Subscribers who already have a Prime Video account can also receive the $5 Amazon credit. After streaming the movie or TV show episode, the $5 credit will be sent to the email associated with the Prime Video account. The $5 credit will expire within 14 days of the email. If you don’t have a Prime Video account, the service offers a 30-day free trial. The free trial comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and score Amazon Prime Video’s Black Friday 2021 deal.