All the Black Friday Shoe Deals Worth Shopping in 2018

Shoes can be a hard thing to spend money on. Dropping hundreds on statement stilettos is way harder than dropping hundreds on long-lasting jeans, timeless LBDs or super-soft cashmere sweaters. All bets are off when it comes to Black Friday 2018 shoe deals, however.

Black Friday offers shoe lovers the chance to have their cake and eat it, too. They can stock up on the myriad head-turning accessories they’ve added to their wishlists without worrying about breaking the bank. After all, a statement shoe only gets cuter when you’ve scored it for a sweet, sweet discount.

The only issue with Black Friday shoe deals? There are so many of them it’s hard to keep track. That’s obviously a great problem to have, but if you’re anything like us, the thought of haphazardly shopping all of Black Friday’s incredible deals—without a core strategy for doing so—is straight-up stressful.

It evokes all kinds of discount FOMO; what if you get so caught up shopping one sale that you completely neglect another, and miss out on a must-have you’ve been eyeing for months?

To avoid a shopping disaster of this caliber, we’ve created an action plan—one we invite you to partake in, as well. Step 1: Make a wishlist of all the shoes you want to shop this Black Friday. Step 2: Take note of what retailers offer those shoes, and keep a running list of their typical Black Friday discounts.

We’ve already completed our two-step plan, leaving you with a holistic guide to Black Friday shoe deals you can shop below. Here, you’ll find the 14 pairs of shoes we’ll be watching this Black Friday—and the discounts we expect to accompany them.

Sam Edelman Kinzey Booties, $140 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie’s Black Friday sale usually involves 30 percent markdowns on literally everything in the store (both online and IRL). Don’t these stunning kitten heel boots get way cuter when they cost $98 instead of $140?

Dolce & Gabbana Faux Fur Mary Jane Pumps, $875 at Net-a-Porter

Though Net-a-Porter doesn’t technically host a Black Friday sale, the retailer does offer a “mid-season sale,” which is basically the same thing. (If it launches the week of Black Friday, it’s a damn Black Friday sale.)

Last year, Net-a-Porter offered 50 percent discounts on tons of items. The year before, it offered discounts of 30 percent, 40 percent and 50 percent on all kinds of clothes, shoes and accessories. Here’s hoping these fuzzy Mary Janes make the 2018 Black Friday cut.

Hatty Barely There Rainbow Sandals, $48 at ASOS

ASOS’ Black Friday sale usually consists of a site-wide discount—somewhere between 20 and 30 percent. These glittery stilettos are already a steal at $48. When marked-down 30 percent, they’re basically free (OK, they’re $33.60—but that’s so cheap for shoes.)

Jeffrey Campbell Lustful Bootie, $200 at Revolve

Revolve’s Black Friday deals run the gamut. Last year, the brand offered customers 50 percent off everything in its dress shop (but only in its dress shop). The year before, it offered 80 percent discounts on some items and 20 percent discounts on others.

We don’t know what to expect, but we’re crossing our fingers for an 80 percent markdown on these iridescent beauties. Even a 20 percent discount would take them from $200 to $160, which we’d be very, very here for.

Ray Strappy Sandals, $80 at Topshop

Topshop’s Black Friday sale typically consists of five days of discounts—specifically, 50 percent discounts. The markdowns aren’t always site-wide, so not everything on offer will made budget-friendlier.

But we’d love to score these strappy heels for $40. (Let’s be real: Even if they don’t get marked down, we’ll probably buy them anyway.)

River Island Yellow Minimal Boot, $79 at ASOS

At a 20 percent markdown, these stunning yellow boots should run you $63.20. At a 30 percent markdown, they’ll only cost $55.30.

Humming Bird Block Heeled Sandals, $56 at ASOS

If ASOS implements another 30 percent site-wide discount, you could save $16.80 on these adorable suede sandals. (That’s basically one meal out—or one really budget-friendly piece of jewelry.)

Max Chain Sole Boots, $140 at ASOS

ASOS’ potential 30 percent discount could take these from $140 to $98. Savings of $42 are no joke—plus, things just look more approachable when they’re less than $100.

Fabric Heeled Ankle Boots, $99.90 at Zara

Zara’s Black Friday sale usually involves a 30 percent site-wide discount. Meaning these stunning sock boots will go from $99.90 to $69.93—hello, savings.

Vince Camuto Tashinta Mules, $110 at Revolve

If these geometric beauties got hit with an 80 markdown, they’d only run you $22. (We know—we can’t believe it, either.)

Brandy Ankle Boots, $60 at Topshop

If Topshop’s classic 50 percent discount hit these boots, they’d be $30—and then you’d have no reason not to buy them.

Studded Flatform Oxfords, $59.90 at Zara

We’ll take these adorably clunky oxfords with a side of 30 percent discount, please.

Liendo by Seychelles Patagonia Pointed-Toe Booties, $158 at Anthropologie

You’ll save nearly $50 on these colorblock booties if Anthropologie implements it’s go-to 30 percent site-wide discount.

Gucci Flashtrek Sneakers, $1,590 at Net-a-Porter

At a 30 percent markdown, these sneakers become a little more approachable ($1,113). And a 50 percent markdown, they become hella approachable ($795—still a lot, but hey, they’re Gucci).