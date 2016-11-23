Every Major Black Friday Sale You Won’t Want to Miss

Black Friday sales are upon us, which means virtually every retailer in existence is gearing up for major discounts, early-morning crowds, and a rush of online orders from shoppers too lazy (or full, or misanthropic) to get off their couch and into an actual store. Fortunately, most Black Friday sales happen online now, too, just days before another wave of Cyber Monday deals hits the internet—so no matter what you’re looking for or when, you’re pretty much bound to find a way to save. Below, we’ve rounded up more than 50 can’t-miss sales in fashion, beauty, home, and beyond, all vying for your dollars. Which ones will you hit this year?

FASHION

3×1

From November 25 through 28, take 25 percent off everything from the denim retailer.

Abercrombie and Fitch

Take 50 percent off site-wide starting Thanksgiving Day.

AG

Get 30 percent off site-wide and in stores with the code AGTHIRTY (excludes gift cards and purchases at AG outlet stores).

Alala

Get active with free ground shipping + 25 percent off site-wide.

ALDO

The brand is offering 50 percent off all reduced styles.

Alex and Ani

Treat yourself and take 20 percent off your purchase.

Alex Woo

Get 20 percent off site-wide on all purchases, use code THANKS20.

Ali&Jay

Receive 40% off online and in-store, use code MAKEITRAIN.

Alo Yoga

Take 30 percent off both full-price and sale items with code ALO30 through Sunday.

Amore + Sorvete

Take 30 percent off site-wide and get free international shipping on all orders over $100 with this Emrata-approved swim brand, using code BLACKFRIDAY.

Ana Mari Ortega

Take 50 percent off site-wide, plus free shipping.

Anine Bing

Take 40-60 percent off select styles through November 28.

Ann Taylor

Get 50 percent off everything in-store and online.

Aritzia

Receive up to 50 percent off select Fall and Winter items.

ASH

Need a new pair of shoes? Get 40 percent off select styles plus free ground shipping through November 28.

Athletic Propulsion Labs

Get a complimentary ‘Run Everything’ T-shirt (men) or tank (women) with purchase of any pair of shoes, while supplies last.

AVI-8

Treat that special guy in your life to a new watch: 30% off site-wide with the code Cyber2016.

AYR

AYR is offering a trifecta of sales this weekend: 30 percent off sale on Friday, 25 percent off denim Saturday and Sunday, and 25 percent off site-wide Monday.

Bailey44

Get 40% off online and in-store, used code BLACKFRIYAY.

Baldwin

Take 25 percent off all full-price items through Sunday with code BF25.

Banana Republic

Get 50 percent off 5 regular-priced items for both women’s and men’s collections with the code BRFIVE.

Boden

Take 30 percent off with promo code 3Y8N, plus get free shipping and returns with purchases over $49.

Burton

Receive 20 percent off select categories online and in-store plus free shipping.

Call It Spring

Take an extra 50 percent off sale items and an extra 30 percent off full-price items through Tuesday.

Catherine Weitzman

Get 30 percent off orders with code HOLIDAY30.

Chinese Laundry

Get 25 percent off site-wide, use promo code FRIDAY25.

Club Monaco

Take 25 percent off purchases of $150 and up, 30 percent off $250 and up, and 35 percent off $400 and up with code THANKS.

Cole Haan

Starting now until November 26, get 50 percent off select Grand and boot styles and 30 percent off additional styles (some exclusions apply).

Converse

Through November 29, take an extra 25 percent off all clearance styles.

Cotton On

Take 40 percent off all full-price merchandise through Saturday.

Crane & Lion

Enjoy 20 percent off site-wide with code CYBER20.

Creatures of Comfort

Get 30 percent off Pre-Fall and Fall ’16 online and in-store.

Cult Gaia

Accessorize your life with 30 percent off everything, excluding the Gaias Ark bag, with the code OHMYGAIA.

Current/Elliot

Receive 25 percent off your purchase in stores and online with the code THANKS.

Dear Frances

Take 25 percent off today with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Dolce Vita

Get up to 60 percent off, plus an extra 20 percent off all sale items with the code BLACK20.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes

Get free shipping and 20 percent off site-wide using code DRS20FS.

Draper James

Get the Southern belle look for less with an extra 20 percent off sale items from Novemeber 25 through 27.

Eddie Bauer

Get 40 percent off online, 50 percent off in stores on Black Friday, and 40 percent off everywhere over the weekend.

Endless Summer

Take 15 percent off through Cyber Monday.

Experimental Jewellery Club

Receive free shipping on all orders.

Fashionable

Take 20 percent off site-wide plus get free shipping with code ‘Holiday’.

For Love & Lemons

Get 25 percent off with code Ouioui.

Fortnight Lingerie

Take 30 percent off plus get free shipping with code CYBER30 on Black Friday.

Frances Valentine

Take 30 percent off all items site-wide, including sale.

Frank + Oak

From November 25 to 27, take 35 percent off all full-price merchandise.

Furla

Get 50 percent off sale and 20 percent off full-price items through November 28.

Garmentory

Support indie boutiques and small businesses by shopping Garmentory’s Black Friyay sale, and get up to 60 percent off labels like Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Rachel Comey, and Dusen Dusen in the process. Wednesday and Thursday, shop everything in Assembly’s store for 30 percent off.

Genuine People

Take 25 percent off site-wide November 24 through 27 with code BLACK

giejo

Enter the code grateful50 for 50 percent off your order through December 1.

Gilt

Take up to 80 percent off select brands.

Goldyn

Receive 30 percent off store-wide with the discount code ALLBLACKEVERYTHING.

H&M

The fast-fashion retailer is offering sales from now through Cyber Monday, plus a special all-black Black Friday collection.

Halston Heritage

Just in time for those holiday parties: take 30 percent the entire site.

Hanky Panky

Stock up on modal mid-rise and boyshorts at 50 percent off on Black Friday.

Havaianas

Receive an additional 30 percent off already marked down styles, for total savings of up to 50 percent off.

Henri Bendel

Until 10 a.m., get 30 percent off everything plus a free cosmetics bag with a $100 purchase; after 10 a.m., get 25 percent off $150 or more, 30 percent off $250 or more, and a free backpack with a purchase of $200.

Hollister Co.

Take 50 percent off site-wide starting Thanksgiving Day.

Hudson Jeans

Get 30 percent off select styles, plus an extra 10 percent if you spend $300 or more, with code TGIF.

Hue

Take 35 percent off orders of $100 or more with code 35THANKS, or 25 percent off any purchase, no minimum or code required.

Iorane

Get 30 percent off everything with code FRIYAY.

Jackthreads

Take 25-30 percent off site-wide.

Jami

Get 50 percent off with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Jenni Kayne

All customers receive 20 percent off and free ground shipping on purchases online and in stores from November 25 to November 27.

Jenny Bird

Get some cool new bling at 30 percent off site-wide.

Joe’s

Use the code Thanks25 for 25 percent off through Sunday.

Joie

Get up to 25 percent off your purchase in stores and online using the code THANKS (select exclusions apply).

Jules Kae

Don’t miss this 30 percent off site-wide sale—redeem the discount by using the code JK30.

Juliet M Jewelry

Get 30 percent off with code 30FF from November 25 to 28.

Keds

Take 30 percent off all styles, plus an extra 10 percent off sale, until November 29.

Kendra Scott

Everything is 20 percent off today through November 28.

Krewe

Take 20 percent off all purchases in-store and online with code #BLACKFRIDAY.

Lauren Cecchi New York

Enjoy a 40 percent discount and free shipping.

Lee Savage

Take 25 percent off site-wide through Cyber Monday.

Likely

From November 25 to November 28, get 30 percent off of all full-price merchandise.

Lily Ashwell

Take 25 percent off with code BLACKFRIDAY16 on November 25.

Lonely Lingerie

Take 40 percent off select styles with code BLACKFRIDAY16.

Lorna Jane

Get activewear at 30 percent off through Cyber Monday.

Mackage

Get discounts of up to 40 percent off women’s and men’s outerwear and accessories.

Maje

Get 25 percent off the entire collection using code BLACKFRIDAY starting now until November 27.

Matisse

Take 40 percent off all footwear site-wide through Cyber Monday.

Matt Bernson

Shoppers will receive $100 off any purchase of $200 dollars or more by using the code FRIDAY100.

Melissa McCarthy Seven7

Take 40 percent off site-wide through Cyber Monday.

Miansai

Get diamond jewelry and more at 20 percent off through Sunday.

Michi

Starting Thursday, take up to 80 percent off luxe activewear. Email subscribers get an additional 10 percent off.

Milly

Spend $250 to get $50 off, use code MILLYMONEY50. Spend $400 to get $100 off, use code MILLYMONEY100. Spend $650 to get $200 off MILLYMONEY200.

Moda Operandi

Take an extra 30 percent off already-reduced styles with code EXTRA30 through Monday.

n:PHILANTHROPY

Get 25 percent off site-wide.

Naadam

Get 40 percent off cozy cashmere with code BFCM40.

Nasty Gal

Take an extra 30 percent off already-reduced styles, plus select black pieces. Discount applied at checkout.

Nikki Chasin

Take up to 30 percent off site-wide.

Nina

Buy one pair of shoes, get the next 50 percent off with code GOBBLE through Sunday.

No. 6

Get 30 percent off Fall 2016 collections, plus a free gift with purchase through Friday.

NYDJ

The entire site will be 30 percent off through November 28.

Oasis

Take 20 percent off full-price items with code FRIDAY20.

Old Navy

Get 50 percent off in stores and online.

Onia

Need some new swimwear? This fashion-favorite brand is offering 15 percent off purchases of $150 or more, 20 percent off $250, and 25 percent off $500—plus, STYLECASTER readers can take an additional 10 percent off with code STYLE10.

Project Social T

Get 30 percent off the entire site.

Parker Smith

The entire site will be 20 percent off, including sale items.

Peace Love World

Take 40 percent off through Tuesday, plus different daily deals.

Perla Formentini

Take 30 percent off site-wide with code THANKSGIVING30 until November 30.

Pine Cashmere

Take up to 20 percent off site-wide, plus free three-day shipping.

Pixie Market

Take 15 percent off everything with the code thanks15.

Puma

Through Sunday, take 30 precent off with code BLACKFRIDAY16.

Ramy Brook

Take 30 percent off your entire purchase.

Rebecca Minkoff

Up to 75 percent off Sale Items + Spend $100 and get 25 percent off site-wide and in store.

Rebecca Taylor

Discover 25 percent off all purchases, excluding La Vie Rebecca Taylor, with the code CELEBRATE.

Rent the Runway

Take 25 percent off order of $75 or more, or your first month of Unlimited, with the code BF2016.

RumbaTime

Take 25 percent off site-wide using the code Cyber2016.

Saks Off 5th

The department store is offering limited-quantity doorbusters for the first time ever, plus hundreds of deals.

Sandro

Take 25 percent off everything through Sunday with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Shape Activewear

Get a free Cyberia bra with any purchase.

Shopbop

Take up to 25 percent off with the retailer’s spend more, save more sale.

Shoptiques

The shopping platform is hosting a 24-hour sale with up to 90 percent off, plus free shipping on Black Friday.

Skinnydip London

Up to 80 percent off on select items.

Sleepy Jones

The pajama and loungewear brand is offering 20 percent off and free shipping on Black Friday.

Smoke x Mirrors

Take 20 percent off site-wide, excluding Sodapop styles, through Monday with code pumpkinpEYE.

Soia & Kyo

Take up to 50 percent off select styles.

Solid and Striped

Enter code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout for 30 percent off your order through November 27.

Soludos

Take 25 percent off site-wide with code BLACK25 through Sunday.

Splits59

Motivate yourself with some new workout clothes: take 30 percent off site-wide, plus check for additional surprise deal this weekend.

Staud

Take 30 percent off this cool-girl brand with code STAUD30 through Monday.

Steve Madden

Buy one, get one 70 percent off and receive a free limited edition pack of patches with any purchase.

Stone Cold Fox

Take 40 percent off select styles with the code GiveThanks.

Stutterheim

Take 50 percent off select styles through Sunday, no code needed.

Sunday Somewhere

Receive up to 50 percent off store-wide.

Swatch

Buy one watch and get the second at a discount, starting at $30.

Sweaty Betty

Stock up on new activewear with 25 percent off from November 24 through November 28.

Tadashi Shoji

Score 40 percent off everything in stores and online, excluding the Resort ’17 collection.

The 5th

For the first time ever, the limited-time-only brand will be open on Thanksgiving through Monday, and offer a 10 percent discount on all-black products.

The Cambridge Satchel Company

Take 40 percent off everything.

The Dreslyn

Take 25 percent off of orders up to $500, or 30 percent off when you spend more than $500 with the code GOBIG until November 27.

The Outnet

Get discounts of up to 85 percent off at the retailer’s annual November sale until November 28.

The RealReal

Take up to 70 percent off select items.

The Way U

Take 40 percent off select handbags through November 28.

Timberland

Pick up a pair of limited-edition “Naughty” or “Nice” boots for $190, launching November 22.

Tobi

From November 24 to November 27, get 50 percent off site-wide & 60 percent off all black items.

Trina Turk

Get 30 percent off in stores and online through November 27.

True & Co.

Take 15 percent off a purchase of $125 or more with code NOWANDLATER15.

True Religion

Take 40 percent off your entire order, plus get a gift with your purchase.

ullu

Get 30 percent off all products using code TURKEYDAY30.

VEDA

Get 30 percent off all VEDA styles online & in-store, excluding VEDA’s Mercer Collection product, using code ALLYOUNEEDISVEDA30.

Vestiaire Collective

Get $50 off orders over $250 (code: GIVE50), $100 off orders over $500 (code: GIVE100), and $200 off orders over $1,000 (code: GIVE200).

Vint and York

Get the new look: 30 to 50 percent off new vintage inspired frames.

Whimsy & Row

Until November 24, take 20 percent off site-wide with code THANKYOU, then take 30 percent off on November 25 with promo code BLACKFRI.

White and Warren

Get cozy with 25 percent off site-wide through Monday.

Wildfang

Stock up on feminist gear for 20 percent off on Black Friday, plus get $20 off your next order.

Wildfox

Take an extra 30 percent off markdowns and all sunglasses with the code helloholidays.

Yumi Kim

The brand is offering 30 percent off in stores and online through November 28 with code THANKS.

Zana Bayne

Get 15 percent off badass leather and PVC belts with code BLACKBELT.

Zoë Jordan

Take 15 percent off ready-to-wear today only.

KIDS

Florsheim Kids

Receive 20 percent off site-wide with promo code TGIVING16.

June & January

Take up to 50 percent off select styles, including the launch of exclusive new products.

Little Me

The brand will offer 40 percent off of EVERYTHING, including their Newborn Essentials collection (which never goes on sale).

Milestone

Milestone is offering the following free gifts with purchase: buy Album and receive 1 free set of Activity Cards, buy Limited Baby and receive one free set of Toddler Cards, buy Original Baby and receive 1 free set of Mini Cards.

Noble Carriage

Get 10 percent off orders over $100 with code TAKE10 site-wide and for orders over $200 save 20 percent off with code TAKE20.

Nook

Enjoy 15 percent off the entire website with promo code BLACKCYBER15.

Stokke

Receive a complimentary cushion set with your purchase and free shipping when you spend over $100.

The Tot

Get a $10 voucher for every $100 spent.

Umi Shoes

Get 25 percent off site-wide with promo code TGIVING16.

HOME & LIFESTYLE

Artifact Uprising

Use the code VERYMERRY to get up to 20 percent off custom photo gifts (10 percent off $10+, 15 percent off $100+, and 20 percent off $200+) through November 28.

Bunglo

Save 40 percent site-wide with code LUCKYYOU.

Chasing Paper

Get free shipping, no code required.

Crate and Barrel

Take 15 percent off all purchases, plus get free shipping on orders over $49, with code SAVE15.

Dear Keaton

Take an extra 30 percent off all sale items with the code EXTRA30.

Expedia

Receive 50 percent off select hotel bookings.

Gray Malin

Get 30 percent off dreamy beach photography site-wide.

Gilt City

Take 25 percent off site-wide from Friday, November 25 at 6 a.m. EST through Saturday, November 26 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

High Fashion Home

Take $25 off all purchases $100 or more with code THANKS.

Honeycomb Studio

Free shipping on all orders with the code shopsmall16.

Joybird

Make your home a little comfier with 20 percent off the entire site.

Little Box of Rocks

Get 15 percent off site-wide.

Lulu & Georgia

Get 15 percent off of orders $250 and higher with code BLACKFRIYAY15, 20 percent off orders $500 and higher with code BLACKFRIYAY20, and 25 percent off orders $1000 and higher with code BLACKFRIYAY25.

MCMC Fragrances

Set the mood with 20 percent off the brand’s candle collection.

Pressed Juicery

Skip the cookies and pass that juice; get any 4 juices for $20

Society6

Get 20 percent off and free shipping site-wide.

Stop, Breathe & Think

Sorry Android users, iPhones only: get a 50 percent discount on the new Premium Subscription via the award-winning meditation app.

The Bouqs Co.

Get farm-to-table flowers for $10 off for orders of $50 or more, $15 off for $60+, and $20 off for $80+.

Winc

Wind down with some free wine: get 2 bottles on the house and complimentary shipping, use the code: BLACKFRIDAY16 at checkout to redeem.

BEAUTY

Aillea

Take 20 percent off store-wide using the discount code 2Thankful.

Biossance

Buy-one-get-one with code BOGO through November 28.

boscia

Buy one, get one 50 percent off on select masks and cleaners, using promo code YESPLEASE. Buy two, Get one free cleansing cloth/select konjac cleansing sponge, using promo code WANTMORE. Also, get 50 percent off select blotting linens.

Butter London

Take 30 percent off site-wide on Thanksgiving Day and November 26 to 28, and 40 percent off holiday sets on Black Friday.

ColourPop

Get 20 percent off all liquid lipsticks on Black Friday.

Drunk Elephant

Get 20 percent off all products with the code STUFFED.

eXO Simple Skincare

20 percent with the code CYBERWEEK from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Farmaesthetics

Get 25 percent off all purchases, plus free shipping on orders of $200 or more with code GIVETHANKS.

Fasciablaster

Get a tool that lessens the look of cellulite: buy a black Fasciablaster and receive the Face Blaster for free before it launches.

FOREO

Take 25 percent off your purchase (excludes all holiday gift sets).

Glossier

Take 20 percent off everything, plus get free shipping through Cyber Monday.

Glow Recipe

Get 20 percent off the best of Korean beauty on Black Friday.

Harry Josh Pro Tools

Take 30 percent off all Harry Josh Pro Tools Friday and 25 percent off Saturday (excluding the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000).

IT Cosmetics

Spend $35 and receive a free Travel Size Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil with the code DISCOVER35, spend $75 and receive a full size Hello Lashes Mascara with the code BELIEVE75, and Spend $125 and receive a full size No. 50 Serum with the code LOVE125.

Kat Von D

For every $100 purchase, get a free vegan-leather makeup bag filled with mini lipsticks, liners, and more. Full-size lipstick bundles are available for $44, plus get free shipping on every order through Monday.

LAFCO

Receive 20 percent off all items with the code LAFCO2016.

Marc Jacobs Beauty

Three limited-edition gift sets will be available while supplies last: the high and fine blacquer edition highliner and fineliner set for $34 ($49 value), the lash couture mascara wardrobe collection for $50 ($76 value), and the collection makeup brush wardrobe for $250 ($335 value).

Mullein and Sparrow

Get up to 25 percent off site-wide with the code THANKS.

Nuxe

Take 30 percent off site-wide through December 4, no discount code needed.

Palladio Beauty

Receive 25 percent off site-wide and free shipping with the discount code BlackFriday2016

Patchology

Take $20 off when you spend $50 or more.

Perricone MD

Receive 50 percent off select products.

Phyto

Take 40 percent off your entire purchase through November 28.

skyn ICELAND

Get free ground shipping on every order.

Seaweed Bath Co.

20 percent off site-wide + free shipping on orders over $25 with the code HOLIDAY20

S.W. Basics

Receive 20 percent off site wide, plus an additional 15 percent for newsletter subscribers (new subscribers included), for a total of 35 percent off.

Tatcha

Get a $20 gift card for every $120 spent through November 29.

W3LL PEOPLE

25 percent site-wide Black Friday through Cyber Monday, no code required (full-size, full-price W3LL PEOPLE products only)