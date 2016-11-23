Every Major Black Friday Sale You Won’t Want to Miss

Black Friday sales are upon us, which means virtually every retailer in existence is gearing up for major discounts, early-morning crowds, and a rush of online orders from shoppers too lazy (or full, or misanthropic) to get off their couch and into an actual store. Fortunately, most Black Friday sales happen online now, too, just days before another wave of Cyber Monday deals hits the internet—so no matter what you’re looking for or when, you’re pretty much bound to find a way to save. Below, we’ve rounded up more than 50 can’t-miss sales in fashion, beauty, home, and beyond, all vying for your dollars. Which ones will you hit this year?
FASHION
From November 25 through 28, take 25 percent off everything from the denim retailer.
Take 50 percent off site-wide starting Thanksgiving Day.
Get 30 percent off site-wide and in stores with the code AGTHIRTY (excludes gift cards and purchases at AG outlet stores).
Get active with free ground shipping + 25 percent off site-wide.
The brand is offering 50 percent off all reduced styles.
Treat yourself and take 20 percent off your purchase.
Get 20 percent off site-wide on all purchases, use code THANKS20.
Receive 40% off online and in-store, use code MAKEITRAIN.
Take 30 percent off both full-price and sale items with code ALO30 through Sunday.
Take 30 percent off site-wide and get free international shipping on all orders over $100 with this Emrata-approved swim brand, using code BLACKFRIDAY.
Take 50 percent off site-wide, plus free shipping.
Take 40-60 percent off select styles through November 28.
Get 50 percent off everything in-store and online.
Receive up to 50 percent off select Fall and Winter items.
Need a new pair of shoes? Get 40 percent off select styles plus free ground shipping through November 28.
Get a complimentary ‘Run Everything’ T-shirt (men) or tank (women) with purchase of any pair of shoes, while supplies last.
Treat that special guy in your life to a new watch: 30% off site-wide with the code Cyber2016.
AYR is offering a trifecta of sales this weekend: 30 percent off sale on Friday, 25 percent off denim Saturday and Sunday, and 25 percent off site-wide Monday.
Get 40% off online and in-store, used code BLACKFRIYAY.
Take 25 percent off all full-price items through Sunday with code BF25.
Get 50 percent off 5 regular-priced items for both women’s and men’s collections with the code BRFIVE.
Take 30 percent off with promo code 3Y8N, plus get free shipping and returns with purchases over $49.
Receive 20 percent off select categories online and in-store plus free shipping.
Take an extra 50 percent off sale items and an extra 30 percent off full-price items through Tuesday.
Get 30 percent off orders with code HOLIDAY30.
Get 25 percent off site-wide, use promo code FRIDAY25.
Take 25 percent off purchases of $150 and up, 30 percent off $250 and up, and 35 percent off $400 and up with code THANKS.
Starting now until November 26, get 50 percent off select Grand and boot styles and 30 percent off additional styles (some exclusions apply).
Through November 29, take an extra 25 percent off all clearance styles.
Take 40 percent off all full-price merchandise through Saturday.
Enjoy 20 percent off site-wide with code CYBER20.
Get 30 percent off Pre-Fall and Fall ’16 online and in-store.
Accessorize your life with 30 percent off everything, excluding the Gaias Ark bag, with the code OHMYGAIA.
Receive 25 percent off your purchase in stores and online with the code THANKS.
Take 25 percent off today with the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Get up to 60 percent off, plus an extra 20 percent off all sale items with the code BLACK20.
Get free shipping and 20 percent off site-wide using code DRS20FS.
Get the Southern belle look for less with an extra 20 percent off sale items from Novemeber 25 through 27.
Get 40 percent off online, 50 percent off in stores on Black Friday, and 40 percent off everywhere over the weekend.
Take 15 percent off through Cyber Monday.
Receive free shipping on all orders.
Take 20 percent off site-wide plus get free shipping with code ‘Holiday’.
Get 25 percent off with code Ouioui.
Fortnight Lingerie
Take 30 percent off plus get free shipping with code CYBER30 on Black Friday.
Take 30 percent off all items site-wide, including sale.
From November 25 to 27, take 35 percent off all full-price merchandise.
Get 50 percent off sale and 20 percent off full-price items through November 28.
Support indie boutiques and small businesses by shopping Garmentory’s Black Friyay sale, and get up to 60 percent off labels like Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Rachel Comey, and Dusen Dusen in the process. Wednesday and Thursday, shop everything in Assembly’s store for 30 percent off.
Take 25 percent off site-wide November 24 through 27 with code BLACK
Enter the code grateful50 for 50 percent off your order through December 1.
Take up to 80 percent off select brands.
Receive 30 percent off store-wide with the discount code ALLBLACKEVERYTHING.
The fast-fashion retailer is offering sales from now through Cyber Monday, plus a special all-black Black Friday collection.
Just in time for those holiday parties: take 30 percent the entire site.
Stock up on modal mid-rise and boyshorts at 50 percent off on Black Friday.
Receive an additional 30 percent off already marked down styles, for total savings of up to 50 percent off.
Until 10 a.m., get 30 percent off everything plus a free cosmetics bag with a $100 purchase; after 10 a.m., get 25 percent off $150 or more, 30 percent off $250 or more, and a free backpack with a purchase of $200.
Take 50 percent off site-wide starting Thanksgiving Day.
Get 30 percent off select styles, plus an extra 10 percent if you spend $300 or more, with code TGIF.
Take 35 percent off orders of $100 or more with code 35THANKS, or 25 percent off any purchase, no minimum or code required.
Get 30 percent off everything with code FRIYAY.
Take 25-30 percent off site-wide.
Get 50 percent off with code BLACKFRIDAY.
All customers receive 20 percent off and free ground shipping on purchases online and in stores from November 25 to November 27.
Get some cool new bling at 30 percent off site-wide.
Use the code Thanks25 for 25 percent off through Sunday.
Get up to 25 percent off your purchase in stores and online using the code THANKS (select exclusions apply).
Don’t miss this 30 percent off site-wide sale—redeem the discount by using the code JK30.
Get 30 percent off with code 30FF from November 25 to 28.
Take 30 percent off all styles, plus an extra 10 percent off sale, until November 29.
Everything is 20 percent off today through November 28.
Take 20 percent off all purchases in-store and online with code #BLACKFRIDAY.
Enjoy a 40 percent discount and free shipping.
Take 25 percent off site-wide through Cyber Monday.
From November 25 to November 28, get 30 percent off of all full-price merchandise.
Take 25 percent off with code BLACKFRIDAY16 on November 25.
Take 40 percent off select styles with code BLACKFRIDAY16.
Get activewear at 30 percent off through Cyber Monday.
Get discounts of up to 40 percent off women’s and men’s outerwear and accessories.
Get 25 percent off the entire collection using code BLACKFRIDAY starting now until November 27.
Take 40 percent off all footwear site-wide through Cyber Monday.
Shoppers will receive $100 off any purchase of $200 dollars or more by using the code FRIDAY100.
Take 40 percent off site-wide through Cyber Monday.
Get diamond jewelry and more at 20 percent off through Sunday.
Starting Thursday, take up to 80 percent off luxe activewear. Email subscribers get an additional 10 percent off.
Spend $250 to get $50 off, use code MILLYMONEY50. Spend $400 to get $100 off, use code MILLYMONEY100. Spend $650 to get $200 off MILLYMONEY200.
Take an extra 30 percent off already-reduced styles with code EXTRA30 through Monday.
Get 25 percent off site-wide.
Get 40 percent off cozy cashmere with code BFCM40.
Take an extra 30 percent off already-reduced styles, plus select black pieces. Discount applied at checkout.
Take up to 30 percent off site-wide.
Buy one pair of shoes, get the next 50 percent off with code GOBBLE through Sunday.
Get 30 percent off Fall 2016 collections, plus a free gift with purchase through Friday.
The entire site will be 30 percent off through November 28.
Take 20 percent off full-price items with code FRIDAY20.
Get 50 percent off in stores and online.
Need some new swimwear? This fashion-favorite brand is offering 15 percent off purchases of $150 or more, 20 percent off $250, and 25 percent off $500—plus, STYLECASTER readers can take an additional 10 percent off with code STYLE10.
Get 30 percent off the entire site.
The entire site will be 20 percent off, including sale items.
Take 40 percent off through Tuesday, plus different daily deals.
Take 30 percent off site-wide with code THANKSGIVING30 until November 30.
Take up to 20 percent off site-wide, plus free three-day shipping.
Take 15 percent off everything with the code thanks15.
Through Sunday, take 30 precent off with code BLACKFRIDAY16.
Take 30 percent off your entire purchase.
Up to 75 percent off Sale Items + Spend $100 and get 25 percent off site-wide and in store.
Discover 25 percent off all purchases, excluding La Vie Rebecca Taylor, with the code CELEBRATE.
Take 25 percent off order of $75 or more, or your first month of Unlimited, with the code BF2016.
Take 25 percent off site-wide using the code Cyber2016.
The department store is offering limited-quantity doorbusters for the first time ever, plus hundreds of deals.
Take 25 percent off everything through Sunday with the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Get a free Cyberia bra with any purchase.
Take up to 25 percent off with the retailer’s spend more, save more sale.
The shopping platform is hosting a 24-hour sale with up to 90 percent off, plus free shipping on Black Friday.
Up to 80 percent off on select items.
The pajama and loungewear brand is offering 20 percent off and free shipping on Black Friday.
Take 20 percent off site-wide, excluding Sodapop styles, through Monday with code pumpkinpEYE.
Take up to 50 percent off select styles.
Enter code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout for 30 percent off your order through November 27.
Take 25 percent off site-wide with code BLACK25 through Sunday.
Motivate yourself with some new workout clothes: take 30 percent off site-wide, plus check for additional surprise deal this weekend.
Take 30 percent off this cool-girl brand with code STAUD30 through Monday.
Buy one, get one 70 percent off and receive a free limited edition pack of patches with any purchase.
Take 40 percent off select styles with the code GiveThanks.
Take 50 percent off select styles through Sunday, no code needed.
Receive up to 50 percent off store-wide.
Buy one watch and get the second at a discount, starting at $30.
Stock up on new activewear with 25 percent off from November 24 through November 28.
Score 40 percent off everything in stores and online, excluding the Resort ’17 collection.
For the first time ever, the limited-time-only brand will be open on Thanksgiving through Monday, and offer a 10 percent discount on all-black products.
Take 40 percent off everything.
Take 25 percent off of orders up to $500, or 30 percent off when you spend more than $500 with the code GOBIG until November 27.
Get discounts of up to 85 percent off at the retailer’s annual November sale until November 28.
Take up to 70 percent off select items.
Take 40 percent off select handbags through November 28.
Pick up a pair of limited-edition “Naughty” or “Nice” boots for $190, launching November 22.
From November 24 to November 27, get 50 percent off site-wide & 60 percent off all black items.
Get 30 percent off in stores and online through November 27.
Take 15 percent off a purchase of $125 or more with code NOWANDLATER15.
Take 40 percent off your entire order, plus get a gift with your purchase.
Get 30 percent off all products using code TURKEYDAY30.
Get 30 percent off all VEDA styles online & in-store, excluding VEDA’s Mercer Collection product, using code ALLYOUNEEDISVEDA30.
Get $50 off orders over $250 (code: GIVE50), $100 off orders over $500 (code: GIVE100), and $200 off orders over $1,000 (code: GIVE200).
Get the new look: 30 to 50 percent off new vintage inspired frames.
Until November 24, take 20 percent off site-wide with code THANKYOU, then take 30 percent off on November 25 with promo code BLACKFRI.
Get cozy with 25 percent off site-wide through Monday.
Stock up on feminist gear for 20 percent off on Black Friday, plus get $20 off your next order.
Take an extra 30 percent off markdowns and all sunglasses with the code helloholidays.
The brand is offering 30 percent off in stores and online through November 28 with code THANKS.
Get 15 percent off badass leather and PVC belts with code BLACKBELT.
Take 15 percent off ready-to-wear today only.
KIDS
Receive 20 percent off site-wide with promo code TGIVING16.
Take up to 50 percent off select styles, including the launch of exclusive new products.
The brand will offer 40 percent off of EVERYTHING, including their Newborn Essentials collection (which never goes on sale).
Milestone is offering the following free gifts with purchase: buy Album and receive 1 free set of Activity Cards, buy Limited Baby and receive one free set of Toddler Cards, buy Original Baby and receive 1 free set of Mini Cards.
Get 10 percent off orders over $100 with code TAKE10 site-wide and for orders over $200 save 20 percent off with code TAKE20.
Enjoy 15 percent off the entire website with promo code BLACKCYBER15.
Receive a complimentary cushion set with your purchase and free shipping when you spend over $100.
Get a $10 voucher for every $100 spent.
Get 25 percent off site-wide with promo code TGIVING16.
HOME & LIFESTYLE
Use the code VERYMERRY to get up to 20 percent off custom photo gifts (10 percent off $10+, 15 percent off $100+, and 20 percent off $200+) through November 28.
Save 40 percent site-wide with code LUCKYYOU.
Get free shipping, no code required.
Take 15 percent off all purchases, plus get free shipping on orders over $49, with code SAVE15.
Take an extra 30 percent off all sale items with the code EXTRA30.
Receive 50 percent off select hotel bookings.
Get 30 percent off dreamy beach photography site-wide.
Take 25 percent off site-wide from Friday, November 25 at 6 a.m. EST through Saturday, November 26 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Take $25 off all purchases $100 or more with code THANKS.
Free shipping on all orders with the code shopsmall16.
Make your home a little comfier with 20 percent off the entire site.
Get 15 percent off site-wide.
Get 15 percent off of orders $250 and higher with code BLACKFRIYAY15, 20 percent off orders $500 and higher with code BLACKFRIYAY20, and 25 percent off orders $1000 and higher with code BLACKFRIYAY25.
Set the mood with 20 percent off the brand’s candle collection.
Skip the cookies and pass that juice; get any 4 juices for $20
Get 20 percent off and free shipping site-wide.
Sorry Android users, iPhones only: get a 50 percent discount on the new Premium Subscription via the award-winning meditation app.
Get farm-to-table flowers for $10 off for orders of $50 or more, $15 off for $60+, and $20 off for $80+.
Wind down with some free wine: get 2 bottles on the house and complimentary shipping, use the code: BLACKFRIDAY16 at checkout to redeem.
BEAUTY
Take 20 percent off store-wide using the discount code 2Thankful.
Buy-one-get-one with code BOGO through November 28.
Buy one, get one 50 percent off on select masks and cleaners, using promo code YESPLEASE. Buy two, Get one free cleansing cloth/select konjac cleansing sponge, using promo code WANTMORE. Also, get 50 percent off select blotting linens.
Take 30 percent off site-wide on Thanksgiving Day and November 26 to 28, and 40 percent off holiday sets on Black Friday.
Get 20 percent off all liquid lipsticks on Black Friday.
Get 20 percent off all products with the code STUFFED.
20 percent with the code CYBERWEEK from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Get 25 percent off all purchases, plus free shipping on orders of $200 or more with code GIVETHANKS.
Get a tool that lessens the look of cellulite: buy a black Fasciablaster and receive the Face Blaster for free before it launches.
Take 25 percent off your purchase (excludes all holiday gift sets).
Take 20 percent off everything, plus get free shipping through Cyber Monday.
Get 20 percent off the best of Korean beauty on Black Friday.
Take 30 percent off all Harry Josh Pro Tools Friday and 25 percent off Saturday (excluding the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000).
Spend $35 and receive a free Travel Size Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil with the code DISCOVER35, spend $75 and receive a full size Hello Lashes Mascara with the code BELIEVE75, and Spend $125 and receive a full size No. 50 Serum with the code LOVE125.
For every $100 purchase, get a free vegan-leather makeup bag filled with mini lipsticks, liners, and more. Full-size lipstick bundles are available for $44, plus get free shipping on every order through Monday.
Receive 20 percent off all items with the code LAFCO2016.
Three limited-edition gift sets will be available while supplies last: the high and fine blacquer edition highliner and fineliner set for $34 ($49 value), the lash couture mascara wardrobe collection for $50 ($76 value), and the collection makeup brush wardrobe for $250 ($335 value).
Get up to 25 percent off site-wide with the code THANKS.
Take 30 percent off site-wide through December 4, no discount code needed.
Receive 25 percent off site-wide and free shipping with the discount code BlackFriday2016
Take $20 off when you spend $50 or more.
Receive 50 percent off select products.
Take 40 percent off your entire purchase through November 28.
Get free ground shipping on every order.
20 percent off site-wide + free shipping on orders over $25 with the code HOLIDAY20
Receive 20 percent off site wide, plus an additional 15 percent for newsletter subscribers (new subscribers included), for a total of 35 percent off.
Get a $20 gift card for every $120 spent through November 29.
25 percent site-wide Black Friday through Cyber Monday, no code required (full-size, full-price W3LL PEOPLE products only)