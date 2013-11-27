Black Friday 2013: The Best Fashion and Beauty Sales You Need to Know

Happy almost-Thanksgiving! With the holiday only a day away, that means we’re only two days away from one of the biggest sale days of the year: Black Friday, as well as its counterpart, Cyber Monday.

While, back in the day, the arrival of Black Friday meant heading to the local mall with your entire family at 4 a.m. or so, most brands now offer deals just as good online. We’ve rounded up a solid set of really strong sales, to make your life that much easier.

Check them out below, and happy shopping!

BLACK FRIDAY

FASHION

H&M

Leading up to Black Friday, H&M is running a sale of pieces up to 70% off. Day of, H&M stores worldwide and online, you’ll find a wide variety of pieces (including dresses!) on sale for prices as low s $5.

Forever 21

The fast-fashion giant is offering a pre-Black Friday sale, beginning Wednesday November 20 and will feature up to 50% off select items. The actual Black Friday sale start on Friday, November 29, and will feature items as low as $3.

Alexander Wang

Wang is offering 40% off select fall and pre-fall 2013 items with code AWSALE13.

Express

You’ll get 50% off anything in the store and online, through Friday at noon.

Piperlime

Piperlime is offering an extra 30% off any purchase through 11/27. Just enter the code THANKS at checkout.

Lulu Frost

You can save 20% site-wide at jewelry brand Lulu Frost’s website by entering the code LULU20 at checkout.

Old Navy

Old Navy is giving away $1 million to one lucky shopper this year on Black Friday as part of their “Overnight Millionaire” sweepstakes. The first 500 people to line up at each store in North America when it opens for Black Friday shopping will receive a game card giving them a chance to enter and win the sweepstakes.

Loeffler Randall

Take 25% off all Matilde flat riding boots with code MATILDEJOY through November 29.

Intermix

Get 40% off sale items in store and online through Monday.

Scoop NYC

Scoop will offer 25% off in store and online, as well as free shipping online.

Gap

Gap will take 50% off all items in-stores (not including gift card purchases). Beginning Saturday, November 30th through Monday, December 2nd, Gap will offer 40% off your entire purchase in-stores (not including gift card purchases).

Rent the Runway

Starting this Thursday through Sunday, anyone who places a Rent the Runway order will receive 20% off.

Diane von Furstenberg

DVF is offering 30% off the fall collection!

Century 21

Century 21 is offering 25% off one item, per guest, only online for loyalty guests from Thursday, November 28th through Monday, December 2nd.

The Outnet

Everything on the site is an additional 30% off. Plus, through Monday, you get free shipping over orders of $250 with the code FREESHIPWKND.

Dannijo

Dannijo will be having six days of surprise sales on Dannijo.com, from Wednesday, November 27th through Monday, December 2nd. To find out what goes on sale each day, customers can subscribe to the Dannijo newsletter.

Shopbop

Shopbop’s savings offers come in tiers: if you spend $250 or more, you save 15%; $500 or more and you save 20%; $1,000 or more and you save 25%.

Reformation

The eco-friendly fashion brand will be offering 25% off full-price items for Black Friday in both NYC and LA stores. Their semi-annual annual sale also begins November 26, which will include 40% markdowns on certain styles.

Tracy Reese

The online store will be offering an extra 30% off all sale merchandise from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Max Studio

Get 25% the entire site, plus free shipping and free returns. Use the code MAXBF13.

Karen London Jewelry

Get 30% off the entire site, plus free shipping on orders over $100.

Lord & Taylor

Get 20% off sale and clearance online with code BIG.

Singer22

You’ll receive 20% off orders of $1,499 or less, and 25% off orders $1,500 and up, with code GIFT, through Monday.

MyHabit

The members-only ecomm site will be offering a number of “flash finds” starting Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., including Amicale Women’s Tech Gloves (originally $50; on sale for $9), and Fendi Women’s Zucca Wallet (originally $420; on sale for $299.

BEAUTY

Cargo Cosmetics

On Black Friday (11/29), receive 50% off the Let’s Meet in Paris Mini Lip Gloss Kits; purchase for $8 (a $16 value) at ULTA stores and Ulta.com

Peter Thomas Roth

Receive 20% off sitewide on 11/29. Shoppers can score great deals on the hero products from lines like Laser-Free, Un-Wrinkle, Neuroliquid, Camu Camu and other favorites.

Urban Decay

On Black Friday, get a 6-piece bundle of Revolution Lipstick for only $50 (a $132 value). Set includes the following shades: Jilted, F-Bomb, Catfight, Naked, Native and Protest. There’s also a killer travel bundle for the girl who can never be without her UD fix. Get travel sizes of All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray, Supercurl Mascara and Eyeshadow Primer Potion, as well as the Black Market 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil Set, for $35 (a $72 value.)

Ahava

From Wednesday, 11/27 through Cyber Monday, 12/2, receive 40% off the entire site, and each day, the holiday gift shop will offer discounted pricing on a different product.

Bliss

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, receive 20% off all full size bliss, Elemis and Remede products (sets not included)

Go SMiLE

From Friday, November 22 to Tuesday, December 3, GO SMiLE Smile Whitening Light System will be $69 (from $129) and comes with a free Jet Set Kit.

CYBER MONDAY

H&M

Receive 40% off online purchases of $50 or more plus free shipping.

Gorjana & Griffin

They will be offering 40% Off Site Wide + Free Domestic Ground Shipping

Tracy Reese

They are offering 30% off an entire purchase, including regular price, sale and clearance merchandise on Monday, Dec. 2. Use online code CYBER30 at checkout.

Bow & Drape

Get 25% off, plus a $25 gift code to give away or use for your next purchase.

Bluefly

Up to 80% off original retail price on designer goods.

Rent the Runway

On Cyber Monday, you’ll get a 20% discount on any order. Plus, if your order is at least $150, you will receive a set of Moschino headphones designed exclusively for Rent the Runway.