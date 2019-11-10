The Plus-Size Black Friday Clothing Sales Will Have You Ready for the Ultimate Shopping Spree

Scroll To See More Images

As the holidays approach, there’s no better time than to map out the best Black Friday 2019 plus size clothing sales. I love a deal as much as the next person, but when you’re shopping for extended sizes, those options—and sales—can, unfortunately, end up feeling pretty limited compared to the number of sales from straight-size-only brands.

It’s difficult enough to find trendy and high-quality plus-size clothing at regular prices, let alone get them at discounted rates. Luckily for you, though, there are plenty of plus-size and size-inclusive brands that offer deals for Black Friday. We can hear our wallets whispering “thank you” in the background already.

While these brands have yet to fully release their sale information for this year, we can get an idea on what sort of plus-size Black Friday 2019 sales might pop up based on last year. In 2018, Eloquii offered 50 percent off your entire purchase with a special code at checkout, while Torrid’s Black Friday sale was 40 percent off regular priced items and an additional 50 percent off clearance.

Last year, Madewell blessed us all with 25 percent off everything (yes, including plus sizes) and ModCloth, although technically not actually a Black Friday deal, offered 30 percent off of $100 and 40 percent off of $200 during the same time.

This year, too, we get to add Anthropologie to our list of size-inclusive brands, as they finally released plus sizes in 2019. In the past, Anthropologie has given customers 30 percent off of their purchases (as well as deals during Cyber Monday), so we hope this will continue into 2019 with the addition of plus sizes.

Until Black Friday is officially here, though, we recommend going ahead and making a majorly stacked plus size clothing wishlist. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite plus size picks we’ll be keeping an eye on until all these incredible Black Friday 2019 sales go live. (We don’t blame you if you just want to do a little shopping now, though.)

