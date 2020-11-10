Blenders, Mixers, Air Fryers—Oh My! Shop Black Friday Kitchen Deals Early

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your pots, pans and appliances, now’s the time to start filling your cart. 2020 has (finally!!!) thrown us a bone, and retailers have kicked off their Black Friday kitchen deals early this year. It’s like they know we’ve been cooking at home for months and that we’re in desperate need of an appliance refresh.

Let’s face it: That old pot your parents bought you just before you moved into your college dorm room just doesn’t cut it anymore. And honestly, your overall quality of life would improve with just the addition of a nice blender or air fryer to your kitchen counter. Now that you aren’t able to grab your usual salad from your go-to spot next to work (work from home life, baby!) you’re adapting to a new lifestyle, and you might as well provide yourself with some high-quality kitchenware and appliances you can put to good use.

Black Friday’s early arrival is amazing news for aspiring TikTok cooking influencers and home chefs alike. From Le Creuset to KitchenAid, tons of high-quality, typically-out-of-budget kitchen brands have fallen right into our price range, thanks to deep discounts. It’s time to take your cookware from college grad to totally fab, and you don’t have to break the bank while doing so.

Retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair are offering sales on appliances and cookware leading up to Black Friday’s November 27 kick-off—but you better shop fast before everything good sells out. Don’t panic, though. We went through all the sites to find you the best deals, so all you have to do is get your wallet (and kitchen!) ready and read on.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A Budget-Friendly Blender

Want to get on that smoothie grind? This is the cheapest you’ll find the famous Magic Bullet. It’s usually nearly $40, so you’re saving $25—plus all the money you’ll save not buying pricy smoothies on the reg.

A Colorful Mixer

If a KitchenAid Mixer has been on your wishlist forever, now’s the time to turn that dream into a reality. Plus, it’s $163 cheaper than usual, and I’m loving this funky lime green. Very much Dakota Johnson AD house tour vibes.

A Discounted Dutch Oven

If you know about TikTok’s Le Creuset obsession, you know that this is the hottest cookware brand in the eyes of Gen Z. The cast-iron dutch ovens usually never go on sale, but they’re currently $100 off.

An Air Fryer, Finally

You know you’ve been wanting to make those air-fried everything bagel chicken tenders you read about! This PowerXL fryer can fit a 4 oz. rotisserie chicken, and it’s got plenty of room for french fries, too.

An Essential Skillet

A favorite of quarantine queen and chef Ina Garten, Lodge makes quality cast-iron cookware, including this skillet that you can snag right now for less than $15 on Amazon. Skip one night of Postmates and buy this instead.

A Personal Barista (Kind Of)

If you’re a coffee addict, you should add this coffeemaker to your counter. It’s programmable and can make up to five cups of coffee before it needs to be refilled. Plus, it comes in tons of fun colors to match your kitchen.

A Baking Starter Set

Want to go all Great British Baking Show this winter? You’re going to need an awesome non-stick bakeware set. This one is designed by baking guru Rachael Ray, and all ten pieces cost you just under $100.

A High-Quality Cookware Set

Need to upgrade your pots and pans? Get it on the cheap(ish) with this stainless steel set, which is currently $60 off and includes a two saucepans with covers, a stock pot, and two skillets.