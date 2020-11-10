Black Friday Starts Early This Year & These Furniture Deals Are SO Good

Scroll To See More Images

I spend all day looking at aspirational home decor content on Instagram and TikTok—but I won’t lie, it can sometimes be a bummer looking at couches and coffee tables that are always way out of my price range. That’s why I just wait for the Black Friday furniture deals to be announced, so I can finally have the chance to snatch up sofas, dining tables and TV stands I could otherwise never justify. This really is my favorite holiday, you guys.

Black Friday is known as the day when shoppers can get big discounts on the latest and greatest electronics and gadgets—like AirPods, TVs and smartwatches—but there are some ah-mazing sales on furniture, too, so pay attention. While everyone else is fighting for a new TV, you can add couches, side tables and even vanities to your cart for a fraction of what you’d normally pay. Like, no disrespect to AirPods, but I’d rather have a brand-new mattress, wouldn’t you?

This year, you don’t have to wait until November 27 to start reaping the Black Friday benefits—some sales have already begun, and there are plenty of deals available right now. Why wait until the Black Friday/Cyber Monday craze to start snatching up great deals, when you can shop ’em right now with zero stress? Start shopping early and instead of heading out on Black Friday, you can stay in and relax, lounging on all your new furniture buys.

So, what’s already available in terms of Black Friday furniture deals? Wayfair has kicked off its early Black Friday sale, while Amazon is dropping new discounts every single day with its Holiday Deals event. Oh, and when I mentioned that new mattress earlier? I had a few good sales in mind. There are discounts everywhere, if you know where to look for them—and luckily, I do.

I dug through some of your fave home decor and furniture sites to find early deals, and you can shop them all below. Read on and save big!

Upgrade Your Mattress

Casper knows a thing or two about comfortable, luxurious mattresses, so you should take advantage of Casper discounts when you can, as they don’t happen all that often. You’ll sleep even better on your new mattress knowing that you got it for $165 cheaper than full price.

Revamp Your Vanity

Take your makeup station to a whole new level and save $32, on this white vanity with tons of storage drawers, all thanks to Amazon’s ongoing Holiday Deals. Psst, there’s even a secret jewelry organizer on the backside of the mirror.

Step Up Your TV Setup

If you aren’t mounting your TV to a wall, having a stylish TV stand like this one is essential. It may not come fully assembled, but with a $270 discount, how could you pass this up? So worth it.

Sweet Sealy Dreams

With Wayfair’s early Black Friday deals, you can save a whopping $530 on this Sealy mattress. Plus, you get a free 100-night trial to see if the mattress is just right for you, so you can break it in for the whole holiday season.

(Finally) Nab Your Dream Sofa

If you’re going to spend hours watching Netflix in your living room, it might as well be a super chic couch you got a great deal on. This one comes in seven colorful shades, so you can def find one that fits your aesthetic.

Another (!!!) Incredible Mattress

Mattress maker Helix kicked off Black Friday a little early with deals on mattresses. This Midnight mattress is designed to relieve pressure in your shoulders and hips, and you get two Helix Dream Pillows for free when you order.

Dress Up Your Dresser

The rich brown dresser boasts minimalist bronze handles and tons of storage, for a sophisticated feel and practical use. You can save around $300 bucks on this early Macy’s deal—just think about all the clothes you could buy to fill these drawers with that extra coin.

Score Some Funky Tables

When it comes to cool home decor, it’s all about the funky, unexpected elements that really personalize a space. Most nesting tables can look a little basic, but each one of these tables has a unique look. The smallest table is in warm bronze, the medium is bronze with a burnt patina and the largest is in a dark silver-plated finish. Plus, the whole set is $130 off.