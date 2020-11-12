You Don’t Have to Wait for Black Friday to Score Awesome Electronics Deals

Scroll To See More Images

The best Black Friday electronics deals have people scarfing down turkey and stuffing to get to a big box retailer ASAP. Luckily, you don’t have to do that, because Black Friday came early this year. Sure, Black Friday isn’t technically until November 27, but that’s become kind of more of a suggestion than a hard-and-fast rule, and we’re all for that. Constant sales all month long is definitely our jam.

Black Friday is basically all November long with the best deals sprinkled throughout the month. Yes, the best deals will most likely probably still be on actual Black Friday, but many marvelous discounts are already live now on major etailers like Amazon, Target and Best Buy.

Whether you’re looking for a new laptop or are finally going to pounce on those AirPods, now’s the time to invest in whatever you’ve been coveting while it’s on sale. Plus, these packages will arrive at your door before Black Friday officially kicks off, so you can relax and chill in front of your brand new TV in a post-turkey haze with a glass of red wine.

You can get your holiday shopping done early (for once) and make the rest of the holiday season a stress-free breeze. Or you can treat yourself to something you’ve had on your wish-list for a very long time—that’s what we’re doing anyway. There’s nothing wrong with being a little selfish when it comes to sales.

We did the heavy lifting for you and scoured the internet for the deepest discounts on items that you’ll actually want to buy.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Wireless Headphones

Here’s your chance to get your hands on tech’s hottest accessory. You can save $30 on Apple’s Airpods and get in on the craze.

Insignia Smart TV

A TV under $100!? Count us in. This 34-in. Fire TV is compatible with Alexa, and you can save $20 it.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Dealing with some annoying neighbors? Treat yourself to some Beats headphones, which are currently a whopping $175 off.

An Upgraded iPad

The latest version of the Apple iPad is essentially a mini-computer. It can handle you streaming, online shopping and working all at once. Plus, it’s $200 off.

Ash Gray Chromebook

Because you probably aren’t going into an office anytime soon, upgrade your laptop on the cheap. This lightweight Chromebook is $50 off.