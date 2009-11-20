Black Friday Deals: Ten Mall Stores Not To Miss

Black Friday is around the corner. People nationwide have been preparing their shopping lists, clipping coupons, and planning what stores to hit for that deeply discounted TV or washing machine. However, not all of us are interested in electronics come November 27, and many of us are focused on finding clothing basics, getting stylish gifts for friends and family, and splurging on an otherwise expensive bag or pair of shoes.

No matter where you are, you’re not going to want to miss out on the sales at your favorite malls. Most of these stores will be staying open past midnight come Black Friday and will offer marked down prices and deals worth diving into your wallet for. Hit your local mall and take advantage of the crazy clothing sales before the crowds.

Here’s a list of the best mall stores in any city not to miss come Black Friday:

1. Coach

Start with a splurge. You’ve been saving up for these types of sales and you deserve to get yourself a little something special. That glittery Poppy Coach bag you’ve been eyeing for months just might be marked down with a price tag that you can actually afford come Black Friday.

2. Bath & Body Works

At Bath & Body works, you’ll be able to get gifts for all of your girlfriends, sisters, aunts, cousins– the list goes on. We can almost guarantee that there will be bins and bins of body butter, shimmer sticks, body washes, lip glosses and more all at a packaged price such as buy three get one free, or a similar deal. Stock up on your favorite soaps, sprays, and shower gels.

3. Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein staples will certainly be on sale come Black Friday. Pick up a package of briefs for your boyfriend, and make him feel like he’s billboard bound in his new boxers. By the looks of the Steven Meisel threesome ads, you should probably pick up a pair of jeans, and join him in recreating the feeling of the 2009 ad campaign.

4. The Gap

The Gap is great for basics such as white tees and long sleeves, but we suggest picking up this amazing denim vest. It’s a perfect outerwear piece that will keep you warm without totally covering you up.

5. Aerospostale

Even though Aero isn’t the most stylish of shops, it’s great for sweaters. Guys and girls alike can find plain zip-up sweaters and pullovers that will keep you comfortable and casual throughout the holiday season. The best part about Aerospostale is that it is super affordable, even without Black Friday sales. So after the holiday discounts are implemented you’ll be making out like a sweater-bandit.

6. Victoria’s Secret

We all know how crazy Victoria’s Secret sales are come the holidays. Bins of bras border the store, with women digging through to find their coveted cup-size. If you can stand the crowds, it’s worth it to search for your size at a discounted price. Finding the perfect push-up or strapless from VS will accentuate your figure and flaunt your assets.

7. Polo Ralph Lauren

Pick up the perfect polo for your whole family. Keep your look polished with a polo tee or long sleeve shirt at a discounted price.

8. Nike

What better time to pick up a pair of sneaks? Whether you’re getting your own pair of Liberty Dunks, or picking up a pair of Jordan’s for your brother, NIKE is sure to have tons of shoe styles on sale this Black Friday.

9. BCBG Max Azria

Another item to splurge on. Get that skin-tight holiday dress on sale. Pick out a few dresses that will not only be sexy holiday steals, but that will last you throughout the winter nightlife and for seasons to come. BCBG also carries some great stocking stuffers, like keychains or wallets.

10. Tommy Hilfiger

Grab a wallet for your dad, brother, or boyfriend at Tommy Hilfiger. This classic American designer is known for his simplistic designs that cater to males. The guys in your life will thank you and Tommy for participating in Black Friday.