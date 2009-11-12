Black Friday Deals: Target 2009 Ad Released

Although sadly Rodarte won’t be on sale at Target by the time Black Friday rolls around this year, our favorite red-and-khaki-wearing store’s ad was prematurely leaked before the November 22 release date.

Sarah Boehle, Target spokeswoman, stated the company is “unable to confirm the accuracy of any two-day ads or pricing information that is posted online. Each year we chronicle lots of excitement about our ads when we hear that they were prematurely leaked. We really appreciate all the interest. We encourage consumers to look for our official ad.”

Target will be offering $3 toasters and coffeemakers (perfect for anyone who just moved into a new apartment), and a 32-inch LCD HDTV for $246, if Hulu isn’t doing it for you anymore.

Also, t-shirts for $5, video cameras for $39, and you get a $10 gift card for any $100 in-store purchase.

This way…you can save money for that Rodarte skirt you’ve been eyeing.