A Guide to Taking Full Advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals

The words “Black Friday” usually conjure up images of overcrowded stores, long lines and disgruntled parents desperately trying to get their hands on this year’s hottest new toy. But what if this year, Black Friday meant something more along the lines of a luxury vacation on an exotic beach?

Well, it can. Most people don’t realize Black Friday and Cyber Monday are probably the two best days of the year to get killer travel deals. Travel companies are starting to roll out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year, and we’ve rounded up a list of the best ones.

CheapCaribbean

CheapCaribbean is offering up to 70 percent off travel to its predicted top five destinations for 2019:

Dominican Republic Jamaica

Bahamas

Los Cabos

Cancun/Riviera Maya

Vacations to one of those destinations will start at $349, but you’ll need to act quickly because CheapCaribbean is only offering these big discounts Nov. 13 through 26 for select travel dates, which range through May 2019.

Generator

Generator is a great way to travel when you’re on a budget. They have 14 properties, and this year, they are offering 25 percent off at each of the properties. Here are the starting rates for each of the properties with the 25 percent discount applied.

Amsterdam: $18 for shared accommodation, $68 for a private room

Barcelona: $11 for shared accommodation, $60 for a private room

Berlin Prenzlauer: $9.40 for shared accommodation, $34.20 for private

room

Berlin Mitte: $12 for shared accommodation, $42 for a private room

Copenhagen: $15 for shared accommodation, $57 for private room

Dublin: $14 for shared accommodation, $49 for a private room

Hamburg: $15 for shared accommodation, $42 for a private room

London: $14 for shared accommodation, $51 for a private room

Madrid: $15 for shared accommodation, $59 for a private room

Paris: $20 for shared accommodation, $62 for a private room

Stockholm: $20 for shared accommodation, $68 for a private room

Rome: $15 for shared accommodation, $47 for a private room

Venice: $11 for shared accommodation, $60 for a private room

Atlantis Resort

The famous Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas will be offering some sweet deals this year. While the exact details of the discounts are still a secret, you can visit their specials page every day between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday for new deals. Atlantis did tell SheKnows that the discounts will range from airfare and hotel savings to a complimentary night at the resort.

InterContinental Hotel Group

IHG has hotels in over 5,000 locations, and this year, every single property will be on sale. Each destination will have a discount starting at 25 percent off, and if you are an IHG rewards member, you’ll get an even heftier discount. In order to score these savings, you have to book your stay between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, and all bookings must be used between Nov. 26, 2018, through March 31, 2019.

The Bushcamp Company

Want something a little more adventurous? How about Zambia? The Bushcamp Company is offering 30 percent off their vacation packages this year. The package offer includes spending two nights at the award-winning Mfuwe Lodge and three nights at The Bushcamp Company’s exclusive and intimate Bushcamps in the southern portion of the park. All your meals, park entry fees and activities are included in the price. Rates start at $2,055 per person. To book your vacation, you can contact Paul Swart of Natural Migrations and use the code 007 to redeem the offer.

Dukes London

If you want to live out all your lavish royal dreams in London instead, Dukes London is inviting guests to have a quintessentially British experience at their hotel, and they are offering a hefty discount so you can make it happen. Dukes London is offering 40 percent off stays booked between Black Friday, Nov. 23, and Cyber Monday, Nov. 26.

Loews Hotels

Beginning Monday, Nov. 26 through Wednesday, Nov. 28, guests can enjoy discounted rates such as 10 percent off 2018 stays and 20 percent off 2019 stays from hotels like Loews Hollywood, Loews Santa Monica Beach, Loews Philadelphia and Loews New Orleans. You can check out their website to find a hotel in your dream location.

We’ll be sure to update this post with new travel deals as they become available.

Originally posted on SheKnows.