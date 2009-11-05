Black Friday Ads Show Sales Start This Weekend

We know you’re going to be super excited about the news we’re about to share. Wait for it…okay here goes–so you know how you couldn’t wait for Black Friday to come? Because shopping when you’re still sleep walking and waiting in atrociously long lines sounds like a dream, we know. Well, now you can start shopping the sales early–so get your elbows ready!

Several stores have decided to hold sales early on, starting this weekend. Toys R Us will kick off the holiday shopping season early on Friday with a two day sale featuring plenty of toys at up to 50 percent off. See the full list of ToysRUs deals here. If an Arcade Xbox 360 system is on your shopping list, head over to Wal-Mart this Saturday to pick up the gaming system for $200, which is the original price, but it will come with a $100 gift card so you can get a great discount on other techy items in the store. While we tend to be procrastinators when it comes to holiday shopping–day off, anyone?–if ever there was a year to get started early, this is it.

Won’t be headed to the sales early? Check out our helpful tips on planning a successful Black Friday here.