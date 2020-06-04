25 Black Fashion Influencers To Follow For Serious Style Inspo

Scroll To See More Images

If stylish, fashion-forward content creators are what you seek, look no further than the lineup of black fashion influencers below. These 25 talented women have it all—incredible personal style, closets full of high-end buys, look-for-less alternatives, thrifted vintage finds or handmade pieces crafted from their own designs—not to mention Instagram grids that are pretty much Insta goals.

As a fashion-lover, I tend to use my Instagram feed similarly to a Pinterest board. Yes, I follow my friends and brands I love, but the larger portion of my follows are fashionistas that can fill my feed with the style inspo I crave. I love screenshooting and bookmarking looks to recreate later, and I’m always looking for cool new accounts to fall in love with.

In 2020, few “influencers” are simply that. These women are content creators, bloggers, vloggers, models, entrepreneurs, designers, activists and so much more. Yes, their IG posts are beautiful, but there’s so much more to these accounts than just good looks and keen fashion. Whether they’re creating the next must-shop fashion collection or advocating for diversity and inclusivity in fashion, these women take the cake when it comes to who to follow.

If you’re looking to shake up your Insta feed with some new faces, look no further than our 25 faves below. It won’t be long until you’re shopping Kellie Brown’s And I Get Dressed merch, streaming Gisele Smith’s I’m Screaming podcast, binge-watching Karen Blanchard’s YouTube channel and bookmarking every OOTD Shelcy & Christy Joseph post.

Shelcy & Christy Joseph

The Josephs are Haitian sisters and founders of creative community NYCxClothes & Friends. Follow them at @nycxclothes.

Kellie Brown

Brown is a plus-size fashion YouTuber and founder of And I Get Dressed. Follow her at @itsmekellieb.

Micaéla Verrelien

Verreilien is a New York City-based influencer and Wilhelmina model. Follow her at @micaelaverrelien.

Gabi Gregg

Gregg is an OG influencer with her own inclusive swimsuit and lingerie collections with Swimsuits For All and Playful Promises, respectively. Follow her at @gabifresh.

Karina Marriott

Marriot is a London-based fashion blogger celebrating midsize style. Follow her at @styleidealist.

Patricia Bright

Bright is a London-based YouTuber and Savage X Fenty ambassador. Follow her at @thepatriciabright.

Oriane Adjibi

Adjibi is a NYC-based model and content creator. Follow her at @myfashionbreak.

Madeka Saggau-Sackey

Saggau-Sackey is a plus-size Brooklyn-based fashion influencer and blogger. Follow her at @glamazondiaries.

Gisele Smith

Smith is a fashion and beauty PR professional and co-host of I’m Screaming podcast. Follow her at @gisele_milan.

Karen Blanchard

Blanchard is a Youtuber dedicated to celebrating personal style and NYC street style. Follow her at @karenbritchick.

Natasha Ndlovu

Ndlovu is a London-based model and founder of Vintage Assembly. Follow her at @natashandlovu.

Coco Bassey

Bassey is a NYC-and-Atlanta-based blogger who runs the site MILLENNIELLE. Follow her at @cocobassey.

Greivy Reyes-Lou

Reyes-Lou is a bold and glamorous New York-based fashion influencer. Follow her at @greivy.nyc.

Amy Julliette Lefévre

Lefévre is a New York-based model with Q Models NYC and LA Models. Follow her at @lefevrediary.

Lydia Tsegay

Tsegay is a Stockholm-based fashion and style influencer. Follow her at @femmeblk.

Thamarr Guerrier

Guerrier is a fashion influencer and creative director of Musings of a Curvy Lady. Follow her at @musingsofacurvylady.

Tatiana Price

Price is a model with State Management and Select Models LA, and owner of skinBUTTR. Follow her at @tatianaelizabethh.

Nimi Blackwell

Blackwell is a fashion and beauty influencer and model with Scen Agency. Follow her at @nimiblackwell.

Niké Ojekunle

Ojekunle is a Los Angeles-based fashion and skincare blogger and self-proclaimed #skinfluencer. Follow her at @specsandblazers.

Amaka Hamelijnck

Hamelijnck is an Amsterdam-based fashion and beauty influencer. Follow her at @amaka.hamelijnck.

Claire Most

Most is a fashion and lifestyle influencer with a well-known Tumblr account. Follow her at @claire_most.

Janelle Marie Lloyd

Lloyd is a former buyer and stylist and runs the website Wait, You Need This. Follow her at @waityouneedthis.

Alissa Wilson

Wilson is a plus-size fashion influencer, editor of Stylish Curves and host of the Style & Confidence podcast. Follow her at @stylishcurves.

Jazzmyne Robbins

Robbins is an ASOS Curve Insider and Buzzfeed Producer for As/Is. Follow her at @jazzmynejay.

Paola Mathé

Mathé is a fashion influencer and the founder/creative director of Fanm Djanm. Follow her at @findingpaola.