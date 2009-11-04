Black Eyed Peas Singer Fergie Cheated on by Josh Duhamel?

It seems like just last week that we were flipping through the pages of Elle magazine gazing longingly at the beautiful black and white photographs taken from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie‘s wedding to actor Josh Duhamel. Well, it wasn’t exactly a week ago…more like last February–but still, isn’t it too early for the marriage to already be headed down the tubes? We can only hope that the rumors are false, but if a lie detector test (or a guy who claims he gave a lie detector test) is any indication, we’re thinking there may be some truth to the chatter.

The story goes something like this: Stripper Nicole Forrester dishes to the Enquirer about her sexual relations with Josh Duhamel (ok, we’ve heard that one before), the media freaks out, but Forrester backs herself up with claim of a polygraph test. Then, “Polygraph expert” Kenneth E. Blackstone (previously said guy with lie detector test) steps in and tells RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview that he did in fact question the stripper, and that she is actually being honest about the affair. Well I’ll be damned–strippers do tell the truth! Unless Mr.Blackstone was also paid off to give this report just like Forrester was paid off to spin stories to the Enquirer. Hmm…this is a tricky one.

Hopefully more evidence will surface in the next few days. Until then, tell us what you think. Is Duhamel a cheater after all, or is the Transformers star being unfairly targeted?