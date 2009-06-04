Black Eyed Peas Release New Music Video

The Black Eyed Peas released their music video for their new song, “I Gotta Feeling.” The song sounds like a b-side to Rent and it’s not suitable for work. There’s no denying the Black Eyed Peas have put out some hot beats in the past but “I Gotta Feeling” is seriously lacking any special pizzazz.

The party in the video is arguably the worst party of the summer. There are about four people in a disco insane asylum and I’m pretty certain there’s a drunk girl locking herself in the bathroom and crying about how Kristie is, “such a slut!” I know, she totally should have waited at least three months after you and Jake broke up before fooling around with him at the Senior Carnival…