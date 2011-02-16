Black Eyed Peas on People’s Sh!t List Again

Apparently Twitter is the new place to lodge complaints against the Black Eyed Peas. Perez Hilton reported the altercation between himself and the Will.I.Am entourage to Twitter instead of the police. Now, electro-artist Adam Freeland posted a tweet accusing The Black Eyed Peas of sampling his song “Mancry” without clearance.

Freeland tweets, “OK. Check this. Listen to our song ‘Mancry.’ Now listen to Black Eyed Peas ‘Party all the time.‘ WTF!”

I wish the Black Eyed Peas’ response had been an “@Adam_Freeland” reply because that would have been ripe for parody–but alas. “It was a lack of finalizing legalities before releasing the record,” the Black Eyed Peas said. “Clearance was not done and that was what it was about.”

So… I mean… The Black Eyed Peas just inserted a lot of big words to confirm they basically stole a song. Lesson learned: The Black Eyed Peas will eff you up and steal your music… given the opportunity.

Thanks Prefix Magazine for the tip and video!