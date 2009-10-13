Black Eyed Peas Meet Me Halfway Music Video

The Black Eyed Peas released their new music video for their new song, “Meet Me Halfway.”

The music video is ridiculous. It’s like Star Wars meets The Garden of Eden meets one of the Three Wise Men meets, “I am not amused.”

None of the parts correspond to one another beyond the fact that they’re each a member of the Black Eyed Peas. It’s like when siblings are forced to share a room and each respectively decorate their space with something completely random like Got Milk ads versus horseback riding ribbons; just because they’re forced together, doesn’t mean it makes sense.