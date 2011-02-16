Black Eyed Peas in Target Ad

The Black Eyed Peas are in the new Target ad featuring their song, “I Gotta Feeling” to endorse Target and promote their new album, “The E.N.D.” As a tie in to their Target campaign, The Black Eyed Peas are releasing a deluxe edition of The E.N.D. exclusive to Target.

Apparently as another part of the campaign, The Black Eyed Peas are ripping off Ok Go!’s wallpaper version of OK Go!’s music video for “Do What You Want”.

Please, don’t tell Will.I.Am I said that… Ohmigod, I’m so scared to say anything negative because I don’t want Will.I.Am or his entourage to hit me. I’m just waiting for an e-mail to come in that says, “Chou. You. Me. Flagpole. 3PM. Beat down.”