101 Next-Level Black Pieces to Shop This October

During New York Fashion Week, Bergdorf Goodman unveiled “Noir,” a lookbook that encapsulated the best of what fall fashion had to offer: a whole lot of black clothing.

Noir felt glam, dramatic, spooky, elegant and edgy all at once—with taffeta gowns for the fanciest among us, studded boots for the most badass and spider hair clips for those who crave something a little kitschy-chic.

Black-on-black has long been the unofficial uniform of the fashion set, but few retailers have offered such a distinctly maximalist take on the monochromatic trend. Noir featured puffy sleeves, feather embellishments and all kinds of sparkles—plus a handful of head-turning accessories, like masquerade masks and velvet capes.

The lookbook felt so dark and whimsical that I found myself tempted to redo my entire wardrobe—at least for the month of October. When all-black-everything looks this good, why wear anything but head-to-toe noir?

Instead of shopping shopping, I did a little window shopping—and ended up with a Noir-inspired lookbook of my own. Ahead, you’ll find 101 next-level black pieces to add to your closet this October.

In the spirit of Noir, every item included in my shopping guide is edgy, dramatic and glam AF—and at times, a little spooky. Because if October isn’t an opportunity to unleash your inner glam-goth queen—especially when the black-on-black silhouettes look this good—I don’t know what is.