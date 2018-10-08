StyleCaster
101 Next-Level Black Pieces to Shop This October

101 Next-Level Black Pieces to Shop This October

Lindsey Lanquist

Lindsey Lanquist
by
101 Next-Level Black Pieces to Shop This October
Photo: Allison Kahler.

During New York Fashion Week, Bergdorf Goodman unveiled “Noir,” a lookbook that encapsulated the best of what fall fashion had to offer: a whole lot of black clothing.

Noir felt glam, dramatic, spooky, elegant and edgy all at once—with taffeta gowns for the fanciest among us, studded boots for the most badass and spider hair clips for those who crave something a little kitschy-chic.

Black-on-black has long been the unofficial uniform of the fashion set, but few retailers have offered such a distinctly maximalist take on the monochromatic trend. Noir featured puffy sleeves, feather embellishments and all kinds of sparkles—plus a handful of head-turning accessories, like masquerade masks and velvet capes.

The lookbook felt so dark and whimsical that I found myself tempted to redo my entire wardrobe—at least for the month of October. When all-black-everything looks this good, why wear anything but head-to-toe noir?

Instead of shopping shopping, I did a little window shopping—and ended up with a Noir-inspired lookbook of my own. Ahead, you’ll find 101 next-level black pieces to add to your closet this October.

In the spirit of Noir, every item included in my shopping guide is edgy, dramatic and glam AF—and at times, a little spooky. Because if October isn’t an opportunity to unleash your inner glam-goth queen—especially when the black-on-black silhouettes look this good—I don’t know what is.

1 of 101
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Valentino Strong-Shoulder Mini Dress

Your favorite '80s silhoeutte got a goth revival.

Valentino strong-shoulder mini dress, $5,980 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Michael Costello x Revolve Jake Gown

Because nothing says "instant glam" like a floor-length velvet gown.

Michael Costello x Revolve Jake gown, $238 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Isabel Marant Big Mama Earrings

Earrings don't have to be colorful to make a statement.

Isabel Marant Big Mama earrings, $445 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Faux Fur Jacket

We dream of cozying up in jackets this chic.

Faux fur jacket, $219 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Hex Studded Boots

The perfect blend of sleek and studded.

Hex studded boots, $150 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Alexandre Vauthier Bow-Waist Cocktail Dress

Exaggerated shoulders? Plunging neckline? Metallic fabric? Don't mind if we do.

Alexandre Vauthier bow-waist cocktail dress, $4,140 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Norma Kamali Fringe Hem Legging

Are fringe pants the basic we didn't know we needed? (Yes. Yes, they are.)

Norma Kamali fringe hem legging, $430 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Anna Karin-Karlsson Cat-Eye Frames

Glasses so cute they're worth wearing even if you have 20/20 vision.

Anna Karin-Karlsson cat-eye frames, $1,875 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Dundas Tie-Front Velvet Cape

An embroidered black velvet cape—need we say more?

Dundas tie-front velvet cape, $3,390 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Bergdorf Goodman Spider Hair Pin

OK, this hairpin just made hair spiders cute.

Bergdorf Goodman spider hair pin, $125 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Faux Fur Sandalette

Slip your toes into these snuggly stilettos, and you'll never want to take them off.

Faux fur sandalette, $125 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Cinq a Sept Annoziata Dress

A dramatic gown fit for a beauty queen. Well, maybe the ghost of a beauty queen.

Cinq a Sept Annoziata dress, $475 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
I Wanna Dance with Some-Bunny Headband

October might be the only time of year when wearing lace bunny ears is actually advisable. Take advantage.

I Wanna Dance with Some-Bunny headband, $6 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Manohki Bustier

Perfect on its own—or thrown over any top in your closet.

Manohki bustier, $244 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Papa Don't Preach Lace Dress

Pair this incredibly affordable dress with any of the accessories in this shopping guide, and you'll have a Halloween party ensemble worth wearing year after year.

Papa Don't Preach lace dress, $20 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
True Decadence Embellished Clutch

So sparkly and versatile we're not sure why we don't already own it.

True Decadence embellished clutch, $56 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Self-Portrait Jumpsuit

A contemporary take on a retro favorite.

Self-Portrait jumpsuit, $486 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Laurence Dacade Lace Sandals

Not your average black block heels.

Laurence Dacade lace sandals, $225 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Valentino Dragon Drop Earrings

Why wouldn't you want to wear crystal-covered dragon earrings?

Valentino dragon drop earrings, $820 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Mesh Embellished Blouse

Perfect for Halloween. Even better for any party setting in which it's too hot to wear real clothes.

Mesh embellished blouse, $80 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
The Swing of It Faux Leather Skirt

Serious glam-goth cowgirl vibes. (OK, so that's probably not an existing aesthetic. But if you can dream it, you can do it.)

The Swing of It faux leather skirt, $22 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Miu Miu Oversized Bow Headband

Take any ensemble from unassuming to chic AF in one simple step: Wear this headband.

Miu Miu oversized bow headband, $340 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Self-Portrait Mini Dress

Cutouts and embellishments and short hemlines—oh my.

Self-Portrait mini dress, $404 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Sam Edelman Rosaleen Box Clutch

Who can resist a hard-shell clutch? (Spoiler alert: We can't.)

Sam Edelman Rosaleen box clutch, $128 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Monique Lhuillier Bow-Tied Jumpsuit

Bows this big can skew totally juvenile. But rendered in black—and in such a sleek silhouette—it's hard to look anything but incredible.

Monique Lhuillier bow-tied jumpsuit, $550 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Time to Dance Ruffle Heel

Because ruffles, especially ruffles this delicate, make everything better.

Time to Dance ruffle heel, $30 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Think About Me Mini Dress

All kinds of details—the pearl embellishments, the puffy sleeves, the high neck, the button-up collar—make this mini dress totally stunning.

Think About Me mini dress, $235 at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Plunging Lace Body

This bodysuit is a one-stop-shop for comfy-cute lingerie needs.

Plunging lace body, $65 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Hang On Tassel Choker

Possibly the most badass choker we've ever seen.

Hang On tassel choker, $8 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Self-Portrait Lace Top

Floral lace meets geometric lace to create a seriously dynamic combination.

Self-Portrait lace top, $330 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Evie Faux Leather Trousers

These genuinely affordable leather pants will add a little edge to any ensemble.

Evie faux leather trousers, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Nicholas Kirkwood Black Lola Sock Boots

Talk about a showstopping accessory.

Nicholas Kirkwood Black Lola sock boots, $598 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Tuxedo Jacket

Because no closet is complete without a sleek AF blazer.

Tuxedo jacket, $100 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Stone Door Knockers

Front-facing hoops make a great graphic addition to any outfit.

Stone door knockers, $18 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Sleeveless Broderie Midi Dress

The kind of thing someone might wear in a horror film—or the kind of thing you might wear to an October party.

Sleeveless broderie midi dress, $45 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Agnelle Clara Leather Gloves

You know no dramatic ensemble is complete without some high-fashion gloves.

Agnelle Clara leather gloves, $216 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
GOAT Gleam Embellished Wool Dress

Wednesday Addams called, and she's obsessed with this glitzy take on her iconic dress.

GOAT Gleam embellished wool dress, $1,237 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Wanna Bet Faux Suede Heel

Because heels are more comfortable when you can tie them at the ankle.

Wanna Bet faux suede heel, $36 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Clare V. Alice Mason Bag

Summer's favorite woven bag got the October treatment.

Clare V. Alice Mason bag, $158 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Oasis Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

A sophisticated-chic jumpsuit perfect for any occasion.

Oasis wide-leg jumpsuit, $95 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
BaubleBar Adelissa Flower Resin Earrings

Goth-feminine statement earrings: the jewelry must-have you didn't know you needed.

BaubleBar Adelissa flower resin earrings, $38 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Olympiah Flamingo Mesh Top

This mesh tank will add some much-needed texture to any look.

Olympiah Flamingo mesh top, $242 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Patent Leather Boots

Like regular patent leather boots, but cooler.

Patent leather boots, $195 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Embroidery Soft Bra

Because everyone deserves a cozy AF lace bralette.

Embroidery soft bra, $39 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Nicholas Velvet Strapless Jumpsuit

This velvet strapless jumpsuit makes for a great standalone piece—or the basis for a stylish costume.

Nicholas velvet strapless jumpsuit, $255 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
True Decadence Black Drop Earrings

Jewels cut so thin they almost look like feathers.

True Decadence black drop earrings, $26 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Giuseppe Zanotti Feather Sandals

Make glam-goth Carrie Bradshaw proud.

Giuseppe Zanotti feather sandals, $995 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Embroidered Lace Chain Mini Dress

Your go-to party dress got an October-friendly makeover.

Embroidered lace chain mini dress, $280 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Comme des Garçons Noir Kei Ninomiya Blouse

Hard to go wrong with Comme des Garçons.

Comme des Garçons Noir Kei Ninomiya blouse, $965 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Bewitch 'Em Lace Choker

Consider this your excuse to buy (and bust out) the most extra choker you own.

Bewitch 'Em lace choker, $6 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Hand-Painted Denim Jacket

Illuminati denim vibes.

Hand-painted denim jacket, $160 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Lace Face Facts Thigh-High Boot

Because boots are more fun when they're made of lace.

Lace Face Facts thigh-high boots, $44 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Zhivago Eyes of Horus Gown

Formal affairs are no match for this edgy evening gown.

Zhivago Eyes of Horus gown, $484 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Ranjana Khan Peacock Dangle Earrings

Further proof that "kitsch" and "noir" don't have to be mutually exclusive.

Ranjana Khan peacock dangle earrings, $475 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Crystal Tunic

So sparkly that you could throw it over leggings and still look glam.

Crystal tunic, $85 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Comme des Garçons Noir Kei Ninomiya Skirt

Wear this half-skirt over another skirt, pants or jeans to create a dynamic silhouette.

Comme des Garçons Noir Kei Ninomiya skirt, $760 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Valentino Rolling Rockstud Leather Clutch

Black studs are untouchably edgy.

Valentino Rolling Rockstud leather clutch, $1,425 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Bailey 44 Dark Wave Mini Dress

No closet is complete without a leather mini dress.

Bailey 44 Dark Wave mini dress, $100 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Prisoner Cage Bootie

Two words: cage heels.

Prison cage bootie, $45 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Isa Arfen Dramatic Sleeve Mini Dress

From the asymmetrical neckline to the dramatic sleeves, everything about this dress is hella dramatic. And we're here for it.

Isa Arfen dramatic sleeve mini dress, $990 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Alexis Bonis Blazer

The lace on this blazer keeps it chic—and breathable. Stylish and practical? Don't mind if we do.

Alexis Bonis blazer, $546 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Jeffrey Campbell Poise Pumps

Pumps so cute you'll be staring at your feet all night.

Jeffrey Campbell Poise pumps, $155 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Jill Jill Stuart Gown

Nothing says "drama" like a floor-length black velvet gown.

Jill Jill Stuart gown, $478 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Crystal and Bow Clips

Hair pins, because the '90s revival wants in on the glam-goth trend, too.

Crystal and bow clips, $13 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Jonathan Simkhai Mixed Lace Bodysuit

Bold enough for fall/winter wear—breezy enough for spring/summer.

Jonathan Simkhai mixed lace bodysuit, $395 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Vatanika Draped Dress

Your mom's '80s prom dress got dipped in noir.

Vatanika draped dress, $835 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Oversized Scrunchie

Let's be real—this would just be good to have on hand.

Oversized scrunchie, $14 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Would You Flare to Dance Bodysuit

We can't resist a lace sleeve. Or a bell sleeve. Or a long-sleeve bodysuit. (In other words, we're sold.)

Would You Flare to Dance bodysuit, $25 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Nicholas Lace Cutaway Gown

What an October bride might wear to a beach wedding—in the noir universe, of course.

Nicholas lace cutaway gown, $595 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Dodo Bar Or Grace Satin Top

Opulence, encompassed in a single piece of clothing.

Dodo Bar Or Grace satin top, $450 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Saint Laurent Shark Tooth Earrings

Leave it to Saint Laurent to craft shark tooth earrings that scream glam.

Saint Laurent shark tooth earrings, $595 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Schutz Kessie Boots

Fishnet boots sound so wrong, but look so, so right.

Schutz Kessie boots, $320 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
How Star Will You Go Bodysuit

Reach for the stars—or at least, reach for this adorable star-covered bodysuit.

How Star Will You Go bodysuit, $15 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Michael Costello Jeric Jumpsuit

Got a black-tie event on the calendar but hate wearing dresses? This jumpsuit has your back.

Michael Costello Jeric jumpsuit, $119 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Birds of a Feather Earrings

Because feather embellishments shouldn't be exclusively reserved for clothes (or shoes).

Birds of a Feather earrings, $10 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Arvada Dress

If Coraline went to a ball...

Arvada dress, $695 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Floral High-Waist Briefs

If you can say no to a pair of high-waisted lacy briefs, you've clearly never worn high-waisted lacy briefs.

Floral high-waist briefs, $29 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Glamorous Embellished Mules

Charming, delicate and just a tad bit edgy.

Glamorous embellished mules, $48 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Isa Arfen Bow Wow Wow Top

Why wear a subtle bow when you have the option of wearing this over-the-top bow shirt, instead?

Isa Arfen Bow Wow Wow top, $810 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Floral Peplum Dress

A floral dress fit for fall.

Floral peplum dress, $50 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Lovers + Friends Nickolas Gown

A mini dress and an evening gown—all in one.

Lovers + Friends Nickolas gown, $87 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Lace T-Shirt

"Lace T-shirt" should be an oxymoron. But when a top looks this good, we don't ask questions.

Lace T-shirt, $36 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Missguided Circle Crossbody

The season of the circle bag is unending—stock up.

Missguided circle crossbody, $35 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Black Biker Jacket

If you don't already have one, now's your chance.

Black biker jacket, $95 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Miss Selfridge Tiered Maxi Dress

If we owned this layered gown, we'd be looking for excuses to wear it.

Miss Selfridge tiered maxi dress, $151 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Raye x Stone_Cold_Fox Crawford Heel

Fun—and just dark enough.

Raye x Stone_Cold_Fox Crawford heel, $148 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
C/MEO Collective Mini Dress

This mini practically demands to be styled with thigh-high boots (or a witch hat).

C/MEO Collective mini dress, $185 at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Gilded Blouse

Glitz and glamour is totally on the table.

Gilded blouse, $58 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Oscar de la Renta Black Drop Hoops

Fall flowers are (delightfully) dark AF.

Oscar de la Renta black drop hoops, $425 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Taylor Long-Sleeved Sheer Top

The texture on this turtleneck takes it from basic to statement piece.

Taylor long-sleeved sheer top, $234 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Lace Midi Dress

Such a good go-to.

Lace midi dress, $77 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Missguided Tassel Plunge Mini

Yes, those are tassels you see along the waistline.

Missguided tassel plunge mini, $29 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Valentino Embellished Ankle Boots

Sock boots. Covered in black rhinestones. Can you think of anything more delightful?

Valentino embellished ankle boots, $1,745 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Keepsake Mirrors Long-Sleeve Top

The only thing better than a puffy sleeve? A puffy sleeve crafted from floral lace.

Keepsake Mirrors long-sleeve top, $145 at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Gucci Tiger Buckle Belt

A statement belt if we've ever seen one.

Gucci tiger buckle belt, $650 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Ice Crusher Mock Neck Mini Dress

Such a reliable basic.

Ice Crusher mock neck mini dress, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
X by NBD Kiersten Jumpsuit

A standard black satin jumpsuit—with a little drapey flair.

X by NBD Kiersten jumpsuit, $65 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Cinq a Sept Eliana Sweater

Not your average black turtleneck.

Cinq a Sept Eliana sweater, $265 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
The Vampire's Wife Woven Clutch

If a bag is named "The Vampire's Wife woven clutch," you know it belongs on this list.

The Vampire's Wife woven clutch, $520 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Oversized Sweater

Because no fall wardrobe is complete without a chunky black sweater.

Oversized sweater, $50 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Black Pieces to Shop This October
Kendall + Kylie Alanna Bootie

Boots? Socks? Shoes? We're not sure, but we do know we love them.

Kendall + Kylie Alanna bootie, $60 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.

