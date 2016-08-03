The Everything Guide to Black Chokers

Without a doubt the official selfie accessory of 2016 (and, in certain circles, 2015, too), black chokers have gone from relic of the ’90s to necessary outfit component for anyone with an iPhone camera and an Instagram feed. If that sounds like I’m ragging on them, I’m not: They’re popular for a reason, and anything that lets me channel Brenda Walsh in “Beverly Hills: 90210” is right up my alley.

Unlike, say, the statement necklace trend that dominated fashion a few years back, it can also be done just as well on the cheap—like, tie some scrap ribbon around your neck cheap. For something a little less DIY, retailers like ASOS and Missguided have dozens of options in velvet, leather, and suede (plus some $5 tattoo versions if you really want to relive your middle-school years). And if you truly want to channel Emily Ratajkowski and Co., celeb-favorite designers such as Lili Claspe, Vanessa Mooney, and Alison Lou make luxe-yet-accessible versions with dangling gemstones, emoji charms, chain embellishments, and layered crystal strands.

In the gallery, see how 20 of our favorite girls on Instagram rock the necklace, and shop our favorite versions you can buy right now.