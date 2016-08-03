StyleCaster
The Everything Guide to Black Chokers

Without a doubt the official selfie accessory of 2016 (and, in certain circles, 2015, too), black chokers have gone from relic of the ’90s to necessary outfit component for anyone with an iPhone camera and an Instagram feed. If that sounds like I’m ragging on them, I’m not: They’re popular for a reason, and anything that lets me channel Brenda Walsh in “Beverly Hills: 90210” is right up my alley.

MORE: 101 Patches and Pins to Make Everything in Your Wardrobe Entirely Your Own

Unlike, say, the statement necklace trend that dominated fashion a few years back, it can also be done just as well on the cheap—like, tie some scrap ribbon around your neck cheap. For something a little less DIY, retailers like ASOS and Missguided have dozens of options in velvet, leather, and suede (plus some $5 tattoo versions if you really want to relive your middle-school years). And if you truly want to channel Emily Ratajkowski and Co., celeb-favorite designers such as Lili Claspe, Vanessa Mooney, and Alison Lou make luxe-yet-accessible versions with dangling gemstones, emoji charms, chain embellishments, and layered crystal strands.

In the gallery, see how 20 of our favorite girls on Instagram rock the necklace, and shop our favorite versions you can buy right now.

MORE: What It-Girl Hair Looks Like in 2016, Thanks to Instagram

1 of 40
Photo: instagram / @fatherkels

Sol Leather Choker, $68; at Luiny

Photo: instagram / @emrata

Wyatt Pink Crystal Multi-Strand Choker, $63; at Adornmonde

Photo: instagram / @khadijha

Black Velvet Emoji Choker, $250; at Alison Lou

Photo: instagram / @amandasteele

Annika Lace-Up Choker, $19; at Etsy store Stinnys

Photo: instagram / @dounia

Serpentine Choker, $125; at Zana Bayne

Photo: instagram / @mewsha

Dassa Wrap Chain Choker, $169; at Are You Am I

Photo: instagram / @gigihadid

Black Adjustable Necklace, $78; at The Brave Collection

Photo: instagram / @roxyhorner

Simple Fishnet Choker Necklace, $8.50; at ASOS

Photo: instagram / @madisonbeer

Mia Choker, $48; at Cult Gaia

Photo: instagram / @imaanhammam

The Black Onyx Stone Choker, $52; at Vanessa Mooney

Photo: instagram

Lacey Ryan Pom Pom and Leather Choker Necklace, $58; at Shopbop

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid

Wren Choker, $195; at Dannijo

Photo: instagram / @sarahfuckingsnyder

Stella Choker, $225; at Lili Claspe

Photo: instagram

Rope N' Riches Choker, $70; at Ettika

Photo: instagram / @simihaze

Mathilde Vegan Suede Choker, $18; at Nasty Gal

Photo: instagram / @sitabellan

Evie Star Repeat Choker Two-Pack, $10; at Boohoo

Photo: instagram / @barbienox

Crescent Moon Layered Choker, $9.60; at Missguided

Photo: instagram / @kendalljenner

Sicily Knotted Choker, $35; at Ventrone Chronicles

Photo: instagram

Black Leather Hypersthene Choker, $145; at Chan Luu

Photo: instagram / @haileybaldwin

Wide Sheer Black Choker, $13; at Etsy store SHOPMOVV

