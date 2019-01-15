Chic Black Bridesmaid Dresses Your Bridesmaids Will Love You For

Scroll To See More Images

Though it’s futile to pretend that any single color (or color palette) is paradigmatic of bridesmaid dresses at large, it’s safe to say that no one imagines an LBD when they hear the word “wedding.” Even guests are expected not to wear black to such a romantic affair; how could black bridesmaid dresses be a thing when black wedding guest dresses are hardly one?

Thankfully, tons of brides have cast aside this myopic line of thought. Not only are black bridesmaid dresses fully acceptable, but they’re also fairly popular—with nearly 20,000 brides-to-be Googling the phase “black bridesmaid dresses” every January. Black bridesmaid dresses offer a breath of fresh, chic air to any wedding. The LBD drips with sleek sophistication and formality—and the black evening gown does, as well. Either option is sure to leave the wedding ceremony looking stunning, the wedding photos looking timeless and the bride’s white dress looking as crisp and eye-catching as ever.

And we’d be remiss not to mention the best part of choosing a black bridesmaid dress: Your bridesmaids will actually love it. Gone are the days of regrettable gowns brides oblige to for one day and one day only; black dresses are equal parts chic, timeless and re-wearable. Bridesmaids can repurpose a long black gown for any formal event they’re invited to, a black maxi dress for any oceanside dinners they attend and an LBD for, well, literally anything on their calendar. The black bridesmaid dress may be unconventional, but its appeal is unending.

Katie May Titan Gown, $295 at Revolve

This stunning dress is practically begging to be worn at a formal wedding. Plus, it’s just useful to own a sleek black gown—so your bridesmaids will surely be grateful for the new closet addition.



House of Harlow 1960 x Farrah Dress, $218 at Revolve

This silhouette offers an ideal blend of understated style and timeless versatility.

Bronx and Banco Tulip Flower Dress, $552 at Revolve

The white flowers keep this black gown feeling particularly bridal.

Heartfelt Black Lace Bodycon Midi Dress, $67 at Lulu’s

Sleek, sophisticated and perfect for a re-wear.

Elliatt Emily Dress, $270 at Revolve

A chic black dress with just enough white detailing to feel bridal—need we say more?

Jay Godfrey Rae Gown, $440 at Revolve

Simultaneously romantic and sleek.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Sabrina Dress, $298 at Revolve

Cute without feeling juvenile; contemporary without feeling terribly fad-y.

Vanessa Backless Halter Maxi Dress, $60 at ASOS

Can’t you just imagine this bridesmaid dress making an appearance at a dreamy beach wedding?

Yumi Kim Cat Walk Velvet Dress, $238 at Revolve

A no-fail silhouette rendered in a no-fail textile.

Ulla Johnson Fifi Dress, $725 at Revolve

Because black and outdoor weddings are certainly not mutually exclusive.

L’Academie the Jess Mini Dress, $188 at Revolve

Why not dress your bridesmaids in seriously fun attire?

Lace Mix Print Midi Dress, $75 at Topshop

Romantic and edgy at the same damn time.

Rachel Zoe Alison Gown, $645 at Revolve

The pearl detailing keeps this dress from skewing too dark or sexy.

LPA Aurora Dress, $158 at Revolve

It’s your wedding—your bridesmaids can wear feather trim if you want them to.

Rachel Zoe Violet Gown, $695 at Revolve

Worthy of a dark fairytale.

Chi Chi London Lace Midi Dress, $106 at ASOS

A conservative silhouette doesn’t have to translate to frumpiness.

About Us Reagan Bandage Dress, $68 at Revolve

Classic, cute and comfy—an absolute win.

Michael Costello x Revolve Sonya Dress, $398 at Revolve

Beautiful—and delicate enough for the lighthearted romance of a wedding.

Saylor Lorena Dress, $308 at Revolve

Contemporary chic without veering into distraction territory.

Strappy to Be Here Black Maxi Dress, $58 at Lulu’s

So re-wearable it’s already made its way onto our wishlist.

Parker Black Lorena Dress, $598 at Revolve

In case you wanted your bridal LBDs to have a little party-worthy flair.

Jill Jill Stuart Plunge Neck Velvet Gown, $458 at Revolve

Nothing compares to black velvet—nothing.

Michael Costello x Revolve Kandie Dress, $298 at Revolve

Ruffles, lace and a flirty cut combine to create one hell of a bridesmaid dress.

Kimono Pleated Maxi Dress, $60 at ASOS

A classic comfy-cute silhouette everyone (bride and bridesmaids) will love. Plus, it’s only $60.

The Jetset Diaries Twiggy Mini Dress, $199 at Revolve

This mini feels distinctly contemporary—but still totally bridal.

Amanda Uprichard Cherry Gown, $260 at Revolve

An absolute classic.

Lace Cut Out Midi Bodycon Dress, $70 at Topshop

Definitely an edgier, less conventional way of dressing your bridal party. But why not think outside the box?

Majorelle Ana Clara Gown, $298 at Revolve

So stunning we can’t tear our eyes away.

Privacy Please Gianna Midi Dress, $138 at Revolve

Dramatic without being over-the-top.

Mara Hoffman Savannah Dress, $450 at Revolve

This linen dress is perfect for an outdoor wedding. (And every other outdoor event you get invited to this summer.)

ML Monique Lhuillier Eva Lace Dress, $495 at Anthropologie

Because a black-and-white floral is basically designed for bridal wear.

Lovers + Friends Rosewater Lace Gown, $348 at Revolve

Definitely an edgier take on the bridesmaid dress, but when rendered in lace, the result is absolute romance.

New Look Wrap Asymmetric Dress, $45 at ASOS

Flowy without feeling informal.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.