Little Black Book: Surface To Air Founder’s Guide to Paris

Jérémie Rozan founded Surface to Air in 2000 in Paris as a kind of artistic think tank, producing everything from music videos to gallery shows, to a restaurant and nightclub in Brazil to a clothing line. The clothing line has become a focus of the company and Rozan's in recent years and is now sold in hundreds of stores around the world (including two standalone stores, one in New York City and the other in Paris). There was no better Paris insider than Rozan to ask to share his favorite spots in the City of Light. LE GRAND PALAIS: "When I saw Paris for the first time when I was twelve, I thought this was the most beautiful monument in the world," says Rozan. "It still is, apart from the Pantheon in Rome." Avenue Winston Churchill; grandpalais.fr. LE VOLTAIRE: "An oldie but goodie," Rozan says. "[It's a] restaurant by the Seine. Book a table and go on a diet two days before you go." 27 Quai Voltaire. CLUB SILENCIO: "My old friend Laurent's club," Rozan says of one of the hottest night spots in Paris at the moment. 142 Rue Montmatre. MUSEE DE LA CHASSE ET DE LA NATURE: "[In this museum] belongs the best secret of French society," says Rozan. "[It's] a hunting museum. I go there to shoot the visual of birthday invitations for my sons in front of giant stuffed animals." 62 Rue des Archives; chassenature.org. LES VITELLONI: "My canteen under my window," Rozan says of this Italian spot in the Marais. 4 Rue Dupetit-Thouars. THE HEMINGWAY BAR AT THE RITZ PARIS: "I like to go there every week for a White Russian with my wife," Rozan says. 15 Place Vendôme; ritzparis.com. L'ECOLE MASSILLON: "This is the place where I go first, every day, at dawn," Rozan says. "It is my boys school." 2 Quai des Célestins. LE RESERVOIR DE MONTSOURIS: "A nineteenth century water tank, amazing architecture," Rozan says. Avenue Reille. BLACK DOG: "A metal bar," Rozan says. "[It] used to have a delicious Argentinian meat restaurant. Still metal, but now the restaurant has moved to the 11th and it is called Santa Carne." 26 rue des Lombards; blackdog-bar.com. MAX LINDER PANORAMA: "My movie theater," Rozan shares. This Art Deco style theater has been open since 1914. 24 Boulevard Poissonnière; maxlinder.cine.allocine.fr.




















