Chiara Ferragni launched her blog TheBlondeSalad.com in 2009, and was called by New York magazine “one of the biggest breakout street-style stars of the year” in 2011. Ferragni has launched a shoe collection, collaborated with Louis Vuitton, and most recently is starring is Macy’s Bar III’s reality video series, “This Is My Reality” alongside DJ Brendan Fallis, Hannah Bronfman, Langley Fox Hemingway, and The Impossible Cool’s Sean Sullivan. The series is following the crew as they head to events during New York Fashion Week, Coachella, and the Marfa Film Festival.
“I’ve always loved Bar III and I’m super excited to be a part of this project,” Ferragni shared with us. “Travelling is the most inspiring experience I can have, and I feel so blessed about having the chance to see different places all the time. I adore the clothes, they have the perfect fit for my body, and have that special twist I always look for when I decide what to wear. I can’t wait to rock one of the outfits at Coachella and at Marfa. It’s going to be incredible for sure!”
We couldn’t resist asking how this jet-setter manages to always look picture perfect while living out of a suitcase. “Pack an outfit for every weather situation,” Ferragni advises. “With the recent snowstorm during New York Fashion Week, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.”
Ferragni considers Milan her home base, which made her the perfect person to ask to share her favorite spots to hang out in the Italian fashion capital. From where to grab the perfect slice to where to score vintage treasures, scroll through the gallery above for her suggestions.
Little Black Book: The Blonde Salad Chiara Ferragni’s Milan Fashion Week Haunts
