Little Black Book: The Blonde Salad Chiara Ferragni’s Milan Fashion Week Haunts

Chiara Ferragni launched her blog TheBlondeSalad.com in 2009, and was called by New York magazine “one of the biggest breakout street-style stars of the year” in 2011. Ferragni has launched a shoe collection, collaborated with Louis Vuitton, and most recently is starring is Macy’s Bar III’s reality video series, “This Is My Reality” alongside DJ Brendan Fallis, Hannah Bronfman, Langley Fox Hemingway, and The Impossible Cool’s Sean Sullivan. The series is following the crew as they head to events during New York Fashion Week, Coachella, and the Marfa Film Festival.

“I’ve always loved Bar III and I’m super excited to be a part of this project,” Ferragni shared with us. “Travelling is the most inspiring experience I can have, and I feel so blessed about having the chance to see different places all the time. I adore the clothes, they have the perfect fit for my body, and have that special twist I always look for when I decide what to wear. I can’t wait to rock one of the outfits at Coachella and at Marfa. It’s going to be incredible for sure!”

We couldn’t resist asking how this jet-setter manages to always look picture perfect while living out of a suitcase. “Pack an outfit for every weather situation,” Ferragni advises. “With the recent snowstorm during New York Fashion Week, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

Ferragni considers Milan her home base, which made her the perfect person to ask to share her favorite spots to hang out in the Italian fashion capital. From where to grab the perfect slice to where to score vintage treasures, scroll through the gallery above for her suggestions.

1 of 9 The Blonde Salad's Chiara Ferragni latest project is as a star in Macy's Bar III's reality video series, "This Is My Reality" alongside DJ Brendan Fallis and Hannah Bronfman. Despite traveling the world, Ferragni still considers Milan home base. This "it" blogger shared her favorite Milan Fashion Week haunts with us, just as the Italian fashion capital kicks off its fashion week. NAVIGLI VINTAGE MARKET: "Once a month there is a vintage market on the Navigli where you can find great deals and rare pieces," Ferragni shares. 10 CORSO COMO: "It's a shopping and dining complex in Milan," Ferragni says. "It's not only a big concept store with all of my favorite designers, but it's also full of creations of new artists, there is a bar and restaurant, a book shop, a big place for exhibitions, and a marvelous terrace." Corso Como, 10; 10corsocomo.com. BIANCO LATTE: "This is my favorite spot for breakfast," Ferragni shares. "They also have the most delicious cakes and there are so many to choose from! The atmosphere is amazing with a crisp white aesthetic." Via Filippo Turati, 30; biancolatte.com. ROSSOPOMODORO: "For pizza Rossopomodoro is a must," Ferragni says. "Try the restaurant in Porta Romana and ask for Mimmo!" Viale Sabotino, 19; rossopomodoro.com. GANAS: "I love eating Mexican and my favourite one in town is Ganas, in Corso Como," Ferragni says. "During summer the tables are outside, in the center of the street, and the fajitas are amazing." Corso Como, 2; ganas.it. LIPSTICK VINTAGE: "I love to mix the new with the old, and Lipstick Vintage has an impressive collection of antique jewelry to add a touch of nostalgia to any look." Corso Garibaldi, 79; lipstickvintage.com. Photo: Fabiana Ricciardi/A Dream Called Fashion PARK HYATT MILAN: "By far the best hotel in Milan," Ferragni says. "The spa is incredible—high quality, impeccable service, and luxurious relaxation." Via Tommaso Grossi, 1; milan.park.hyatt.com. GIULIO PANE E OJO OSTERIA ROMANA: "They give you a glass of wine on the house while you wait to be seated—what could be better?" Ferragni says. "There are so many kinds of pasta to choose from that are authentic Italian." Via Ludovico Muratori, 10; giuliopaneojo.com.
















