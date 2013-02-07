Little Black Book: Alison Brod’s New York Fashion Week Haunts

At just 25, Alison Brod got her first client in public relations, a Burberry fragrance. With that her namesake company took off, and now she manages a staff of around 60, and works with top brands ranging from Godiva to Mercedes-Benz.

Brod has perfected the art of juggling, metaphorically of course. From representing massive corporations to being a mother, she is a full-time everything.

Here, Brod, a Fashion Week veteran, shares her favorite Fashion Week haunts. Not surprisingly, given Brod’s manic schedule, during her “me” time Brod is a big fan of spas, and who can blame her.

PR maven Alison Brod is a fashion week veteran, and the mastermind behind high profile runway shows this season including Jill Stuart. Here, she shares her favorite haunts to unwind during the mayhem (not surprisingly this busy entrepreneur is a huge fan of spas). Arlington Club: "Right across the park," PR maven Alison Brod shares. "Laurent Tourondel's oversized popovers, upright mac and cheese, and creative sushi....[make this] my favorite new place." 1032 Lexington Avenue; arlingtonclubny.com. Caudalie: "A new store across from Arlington Club, which sells their Divine Oil body spray, scented with the flower of the grapevine, which is completely unique." 1031 Lexington Avenue; caudalie.com. Quick Bliss at Bliss 49: "The new walk-in area of the spa which offers quick services (30 minutes or less) like manicures, neck massages, and mini-facials is a savior during stressful and busy times like Fashion Week," Brod shares. 541 Lexington Avenue; blissworld.com. Bond No. 9: "A true New York emporium whose candles make the best gifts," says Brod. 9 Bond Street; bondno9.com. Hervé Léger: "I started a collection of their flared silhouette—the most flattering dresses and skirts," Brod shared. 804 Madison Avenue; herveleger.com. Dry-On-The-Fly from Drybar: "[With this service] they send a stylist to you, because really, what could be better during Fashion Week?" For more information visit thedrybar.com. Oscar Blandi: This is where Brod goes for highlights "because they make you look like you actually got enough sleep." She in particular recommends colorist Margot Hernandez (and considering her always perfect locks, we know this is a recommendation to try). 545 Madison Avenue; oscarblandi.com. Erno Laszlo Institute: "Brand new and feels like you stepped into Old Hollywood," Brod shares. 382 West Broadway; ernolaszlo.com.
















