At just 25, Alison Brod got her first client in public relations, a Burberry fragrance. With that her namesake company took off, and now she manages a staff of around 60, and works with top brands ranging from Godiva to Mercedes-Benz.
Brod has perfected the art of juggling, metaphorically of course. From representing massive corporations to being a mother, she is a full-time everything.
Here, Brod, a Fashion Week veteran, shares her favorite Fashion Week haunts. Not surprisingly, given Brod’s manic schedule, during her “me” time Brod is a big fan of spas, and who can blame her.
Little Black Book: Alison Brod’s New York Fashion Week Haunts
