There’s a Petition For the 1st Black Bachelor & So Many Bachelor Nation Stars Have Signed It

Tyler Cameron, Jojo Fletcher and more Bachelor Nation alums signed Black Bachelor petition calling for the Bachelor franchise to cast the series’ first Black male lead. The petition, which was posted on Change.org and has received more than 49,000 signatures, notes that the Bachelor franchise has only had one Black lead—season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay—in its 40 seasons and 18 years on television.

“ABC and Warner Bros. have been producing Bachelor content for 18 years. During that time they’ve cast 40 season leads, yet only one Black lead,” the petition reads. “This is unacceptable. As creators of one of the most popular and influential franchises on television, ABC and Warner Bros. have an opportunity and responsibility to feature Black, Indigenous, People of Color (“BIPOC”) relationships, families, and storylines. The franchise, and all those who represent it, should reflect and honor the racial diversity of our country—both in front of and behind the camera…Representation matters, and it is one of the most important ways our country can embrace its diversity and evolve.”

The petition goes on to demand that the Bachelor franchise take several actions to be inclusive. Among those actions is to hire a Black lead for season 25 of The Bachelor, cast at least 35 percent BIPOC contestants for each season, hire a diversity consultant to be involved with production, casting and filming, and equitably compensate and hire more BIPOC behind the scenes.

So far, dozens of Bachelor Nation members have signed the petition, including Tyler Cameron, Seinne Fleming, Jojo Fletcher, Lauren Burnham and Amanda Stanton. “LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BLACK!!!” Diggy Moreland, who competed on Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, wrote.

“Heck YES do I want to see equal representation because it matters. The franchise has a massive platform and can create change,” wrote Olivia Cardi, who competed on season 20 of The Bachelor.

The petition comes after Rachel, the only Black lead in Bachelor Nation history, stated that she will leave the franchise if the Bachelor and Bachelorette’s issues with diversity are not addressed. “It’s been asked of me: ‘Will I continue in this franchise if it continues in this way?'” she told AfterBuzz in a recent interview. “I can’t. I have to see some type of change. It’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing. At this point, it’s embarrassing to be affiliated with it.”

Sign the “A Campaign For Anti-Racism in the Bachelor Franchise” petition here.