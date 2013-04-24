Bridal Fashion Week: Black and White Wedding Dresses at Vera Wang

While most would agree that black is the ultimate go-to color when it comes to things like cocktail dresses and all-purpose pumps, not many people would associate the shade with wedding dresses. But then, not many people are Vera Wang.

The designer’s “Ebony and Ivory” themed spring/summer 2014 bridal collection was surprisingly full of black and white wedding dresses in every way, shape, and form. From lacy fishtail gowns accessorized with over-the-elbow black gloves, to bold black panels, this collection offers a refreshingly fresh take on traditional wedding gowns.

That said, Wang never loses her signature golden touch. The romance and femininity that brides swoon over? They’re all still there, as evidenced by gauzy lace overlays, translucent chiffon fabrics, and pretty peplum details.

Take a look at the collection by clicking through our gallery above, and let us know: Would you wear a black and white wedding dress?

