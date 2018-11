We don’t like to play favorites, but of the 12 trends we’re looking forward to rocking this spring, the black-and-blue motif is one that stands out. A color combination frequently reserved for references to bruisesPieces, the pairing gives a highly chic effect in everything from dresses to shoes to bags.

Click through the gallery above to see our 15 favorite black-and-blue pieces that make us all the more excited for the spring season!