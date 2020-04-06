Blac Chyna Just Shaded Khloé Kardashian Over Her Comments About Kourtney’s ‘KUWTK’ Fight

Blac Chyna has entered the chat. Blac Chyna shaded Khloé Kardashian over Kourtney’s fight on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and she does not believe that KoKo could “demolish” her older sister. Let’s start from the beginning: As most of us have seen by now, Kourtney and Kim got into a physical fight on the season 18 premiere of KUWTK. The fight was so violent that Kim bled from Kourtney’s scratches and Kim’s makeup stained the wall because Kourtney slapped her so hard.

Fast forward to April 2 when Khloé (who’s been Team Kim this entire time) tweeted that she would’ve “demolished” her older sister had she been the one to physically fight her. “I would demolish Kourts ass lol don’t play. I’m 5’10”. She’s 5 feet on a good day #KUWTK,” KoKo tweeted at the time.

So what did Chyna do when Khloé tweeted this? Well, she took to her Instagram Stories to post: “What about 5’2” with a thinking-face emoji. Many fans assumed that Chyna’s post was an indirect response to Khloé’s tweet and suggested that the Rob & Chyna star could take on the Good American founder despite their difference in height.

“Chyna said she’s 5’2 now what’s good khloe 😭,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Nobody’s noticing that Blac Chyna asked Khloe for a fight.” One more wrote. “blac chyna wants to fight khloé??? for what exactly?”

Yikes on bikes. As fans know, Chyna has had a contentious relationship with the Kardashians since she and Rob Kardashian ended their engagement in a messy breakup in 2017. Since then, Chyna has sued Rob, as well as the rest of the Kardashian family over alleged domestic violence, assault, battery and other claims.

While Rob and Chyna continue to coparent their 3-year-old daughter, Dream, it’s clear that Chyna wants nothing to do with the Kardashian sisters. Can she really take on Khloé in a fight? Well, we’ll have to wait for a future season of KUWTK to see.