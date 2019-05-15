Blac Chyna Learned About Kylie Jenner & Tyga’s Relationship In the Most Messed Up Way

Welp. This is a bit awkward. Blac Chyna’s first clue about Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s relationship was basically when they were already officially dating. So…um…whoops! The 21-year-old beauty mogul definitely was not the reason Chyna and Tyga’s relationship didn’t work out. But she probably didn’t help it. And we’re guessing things got a bit worse when Chyna found out about her ex-boyfriend’s new GF after basically the rest of the world.

Chyna opened up about the end of her romance with the “Faded” rapper during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. “With relationships, sometimes things don’t work out,” she said on Wednesday’s episode. “Then also, sometimes things just kind of like spread you different ways, and I guess maybe that’s kind of what was going on. The way that it went about, like publicly, wasn’t right. Even not publicly it wasn’t right.”

Chyna and Tyga met on-set when she starred in his music video for “Rack City” way back in 2011. The couple split in 2014 but they do share a six-year-old son, King.

Chyna clarified that Tyga never cheated on her. But she conceded that “something did kind of expedite” the breakup…and that “something” was definitely a reference to Jenner. At the time when the romance rumors began between Tyga and Jenner, the reality star was just 17. They became more public with their relationship after she turned 18 in August 2015. In fact, things went hella public when Jenner shared a racy snapchat video bitting Tyga’s lip that September. Saucy. And a little extra. Do less.

Chyna had been good friends with Jenner’s half sister, Kim Kardashian. “Tyga started dating Kylie,” Chyna explained. “After that happened, that’s when, of course, the family kind of like, ‘all right, well bye, girl’ and threw me underneath the bus.” Ouch.

But it all worked out fine in the end. Chyna actually ended up dating a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan: Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian. But then that relationship ended, as did Jenner and Tyga’s. Jenner now shares her daughter, Stormi, with “hubby” (not actually husband, just a nickname) Travis Scott. All’s well that ends well, eh?

And Chyna says she and Jenner have remained on good terms. “I mean, on my side, the last time we spoke … Because, you know, that is Dreamy’s auntie,” she said. “And when me and Robert were together, we kind of put those differences aside. From now on, I’m fine on my side and I’m hoping that we’re good.”