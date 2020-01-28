Blac Chyna Slams Rob & Kylie for Flying Dream in Same Helicopter That Killed Kobe Bryant

She’s not happy. Blac Chyna slammed Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian for flying Dream in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter, which killed the former Los Angeles Lakers player and eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, on Sunday, January 26. In a statement to Radar Online, Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, claimed that the model never gave Kylie permission to take her daughter on a helicopter ride.

After the accident, Kylie took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she had flown on Bryant’s helicopter with his pilot Ara Zobayan. “”rest in peace..and prayers to these families. i still can’t believe this. that was the helicopter i would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara,” she wrote with photos of the nine victims. “he was such a nice man. hold your loved ones close.”

TMZ also reported that Kylie’s most recent flight on the helicopter was in November 2019 when she took Dream—Chyna and Rob’s 3-year-old daughter—on a helicopter ride for her birthday. However, Chyna claims that she never gave Kylie permission to fly her daughter in a helicopter and wouldn’t have allowed her to do so if she had known.

“Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash,” Chyna told Radar Online in a statement via her lawyer on Tuesday, January 28. “What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission.” Messy.

Along with Bryant, Gianna and Zobayan, the other victims from the crash included college baseball coachJohn Altobelli, his daughter, Alyssa, and his wife, Keri; girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser; mom Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton.

“No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again,” the Rob & Chyna alum’s lawyer continued. “Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy.”