Blac Chyna Slammed for Promoting a Skin-Lightening Cream in Africa

Blac Chyna, 30, has a controversial new beauty partnership with Whitenicious by Dencia. According to TMZ, the reality will debut her Whitenicious x Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream this month at $250 per jar. The jar itself is studded with Swarovski crystals, which might explain its mind-boggling price tag. Chyna has also apparently been using Whitenicious’s dark spot corrector for a few years to address hyperpigmentation.

The product, according to the Whitenicious website, “brightens and lightens without bleaching skin out,” but Chyna’s fans are reading between the lines, calling it a skin-bleaching cream in scathing social media posts. @christellecraze writes on Twitter, “Block, unfollow, unsubscribe to those that promote skin bleaching #BlacChyna.” Another critic, @kelechnekoff, tweeted, “I have a personal vow with myself to avoid arguing with other BW on social media however @BLACCHYNA you’re a dickhead for this. As a BW and as a Nigerian I think you’re vile for being complicit in something so damaging. Bleaching creams are not cool.”

Fans also criticized Chyna for planning to promote the cream at an event in Lagos, Nigeria. “Why’s #BlacChyna coming to Lagos to launch and promote her bleaching cream? We’re fighting for self love here and she’s literally spitting on our faces. I’m beyond disgusted at this point,” tweeted @stephaniealexx1. @mariamasTL added, “Blac Chyna selling bleaching cream in Africa??? The world really is backwards, sad thing is people will actually buy it.”

Some fans even speculated the partnership is the direct result of Chyna’s child support battle with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian. On Tuesday, Chyna called out her ex on Instagram for not providing any financial support, which resulted in the worldwide trending hashtag, #BlacChyna.

Chyna has since disabled comments on her November 19 Instagram announcing the lightening cream launch. However, her reps told TMZ that the cream is being marketed to men and women of all skin types and that Chyna felt good about the deal because many women suffer from skin issues.

The Whitenicious x Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream’s benefits also include “a brightening glow for younger-looking skin, renewed texture, retained luminosity, and restored firmness and elasticity,” among others.

Just two weeks ago, Love & Hip Hop star Grace “Spice” Hamilton addressed accusations she bleaches her skin, in what was later revealed to be a stunt to raise awareness about colorism. In a statement on Instagram, Hamilton explained, “I chose to do this in the manner I did because I believe Colorism is plagiarizing our black community.”