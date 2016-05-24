Of Course Blac Chyna Posted a Sonogram of the Kardashian Baby on Instagram

Just three weeks after announcing she was pregnant with a Kardashian, Blac Chyna posted a pic of her sonogram. It’s believed to be the first photo of her and Rob Kardashian’s baby, but certainly not the last.

The ecstatic mom-to-be gushed about her relief that her 3-year-old was going to have a sibling in the Instagram caption.”For a long time I felt like King was going to be an only child. That he was my greatest blessing and we were gonna live happily ever after together Just the 2 of us, I was no longer looking for love because I thought I had all that I needed. We needed. But look at God ! Here I am Engaged to be married to one of the greatest men I know who loves King & I unconditionally AND having another bundle of joy! I just want to say Never give up & ALWAYS have faith because fairytales DO come True #LookAtOurLittleNugget#KingsGoingToBeABigBrother.”

The baby will be half-sibling to Chyna’s son, King, whose father is Tyga. That is the Tyga who is Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, which is only slightly less weird than being Kylie Jenner’s current boyfriend. But who are we to judge? There’s no wrong way to make a family.