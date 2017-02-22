Blac Chyna Reveals Serious Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

Remember when Rob Kardashian went on the record to admit that he’d spent $13,000 in a month on Blac Chyna’s Postmates habit during pregnancy? (That would be a case of stars being decidedly not “just like us.”) Those days are definitely over, and not just because the former lovebirds have called it quits (again). Chyna posted on Snapchat that she’s already more than a third of the way to her goal weight, and it’s only been four months since she gave birth to baby Dream.

“From 192 to 152.4 – Goal 130 – Summer 2017,” Chyna wrote alongside a short documentary film starring her feet stepping onto a digital scale.

Chyna divulged her specific pregnancy cravings in a Facebook Live during her pregnancy. When a fan asked what she was obsessed with while pregnant (and her once-betrothed, Kardashian, prompted her, “What do you love to eat? What do I always order you?”), she said there had, in fact, been quite a lot of P.F. Changs and Philly cheesesteaks in her diet on the regular.

Though Chyna at one time said she wanted to “gain like 100 pounds” while pregnant, she’s clearly on a different jam now. “My goal is to gain like 100 pounds this pregnancy,” she said in a Snapchat last June. “I’m going to tear it up and then I’m going to snap back.” Seems as though the “snap back” is in full force.