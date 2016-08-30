Blac Chyna Poses Naked on Cover of ‘Paper’—Wins Kim’s Approval

Blac Chyna‘s transition to Angela Kardashian is nearly complete. Not only does she carry a Kardashian baby, but she’s also engaged to Rob Kardashian—and now she’s attempting to break the Internet with a Kim Kardashian-inspired Paper cover shoot.

The cover status is ostensibly a move to promote her upcoming reality show Rob and Chyna, but we know it’s about so much more than that. Even in her interview, her aspirations sound very Kardashian-esque. “I’m excited about fans getting to know me as a person and not as a thing or a face,” she says. “I hope when people think about Blac Chyna, they think of a mogul and entrepreneur, a mother and a badass bitch.”

Whatever her game plan is, it’s working. According to Hollywood Life, she’s already won the approval of soon-to-be sister-in-law Kim Kardashian. “Kim absolutely loves Blac Chyna’s classy look in Paper,” a source tells the celebrity gossip site. “She’s proud of her and thinks she looks stunning and elegant. All the sisters have reached out to congratulate her, including Kylie.”

Check out more pics from the photo shoot below.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.