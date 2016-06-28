According to Instagram, the Kardashians and Blac Chyna Are One Big Happy Family Now

In case you have been out of Wi-Fi range and missed it: Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday, taking the family (Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, Kris, etc.) to Dave and Buster’s Los Angeles arcade for a day of light-up roulette, air hockey, photo booths, video games, and more fodder for Snapchat and Boomerang. And, though recent episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” hint that there’s some bad blood among the sisters, Rob Kardashian, and his new fiancée Blac Chyna, the newly engaged couple was there too.

Clearly keen to show that there’s zero animosity between Chyna–who is pregnant with the Kardashian heir and already has a child with Kylie’s on-and-off boyfriend, Tyga (we’ll draw you a diagram later)—the entire day was heavily documented on social media. Kris smiled for selfies, Kim posed for Boomerangs, and everyone acted like one big, utterly confusing but happy family.

A source told People last week that the Kardashians are now supportive of Rob’s new relationship and even admit Chyna’s having a positive impact on this life. “They feel like Chyna saved him,” the insider said. “The [Kardashian sisters] have gotten over their issues with Chyna now. They’ve welcomed her in.” Well, at least on social media they have.