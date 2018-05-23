Blac Chyna Trolled for Teaching Fans How to Put on Eye Masks Incorrectly

As a Kardashian-adjacent celebrity, Blac Chyna has more than 17 million followers dying to know her beauty secrets. And though the 30-year-old reality star is mainly known for her colorful wig collection and professional lash expertise, she has recently extended her talents to skin care with a face mask collection with BodyBlendz. And while Chyna’s masks look decent at brightening dark circles and nourishing dull skin, not everyone is convinced that she knows what she’s talking about.

On Tuesday, the “Rob & Chyna” star posted an Instagram video of her promoting her eye masks, which promise to condition, hydrate, de-puff, and reduce fine lines around the eye area. The video featured Chyna making coquettish eyes at the camera with two shiny, black eye masks on her face. But instead of commenting on the product, Chyna’s fans flooded her mentions with questions as to why her eye masks were so low.

As many eye-mask users know, the prime spot for eye masks is directly under the eye with the tail curving around the eye to moisturize the outer-eye area and prevent crow’s feet. Given that Chyna’s masks were closer to her cheeks and nowhere near her crow’s feet area, fans trolled her for not knowing how to promote her own product. Likewise, many fans targeted Chyna for wearing makeup under her masks, which would block any of the product’s benefits from penetrating her skin. A few comments included:

“They r on your cheeks ?? Probably poisonous doesn’t want to put them anywhere near your eyes just getting a nice Cheque.”

“If she gonna promote she gotta wear it properly 😂”

“Exactly and she also got makeup on if you want to do a propaganda at least do it right 🤦🏾‍♀️”

“I am pretty sure they are to go directly under your eye 😉”

“Why you got them on your cheeks if they’re for your eyes”

And though Chyna might not be making the most out of her eye mask’s skin-care benefits, her masks are hers and she can wear them however she wants. At least her cheeks are moisturized.