Blac Chyna Just Compared Kris Jenner to Peter’s Mom on ‘The Bachelor’ & We Have to Laugh

If Rob Kardashian was ever on The Bachelor, we know exactly how his mom would be—at least, according to an almost daughter-in-law. Blac Chyna compared Kris Jenner to Bachelor 2020 Peter’s mom Barb, and we have to laugh.

ICYMI, Barb became Bachelor Nation’s number-one enemy after the season 24 finale where she slammed Peter’s final choice, Madison, because she didn’t think she was right for her son. In a statement to Us Weekly from Chyna’s lawyer amid the reality star’s defamation case with the Kardashian-Jenners, Chyna compared Kris to Barb—however, she gave Barb one pro over Kris, which is that Barb talked shit about her future daughter-in-law in the open, not behind her back.

“Unlike ‘Bachelor Mom Barb,’ who expressed her contempt for her potential future daughter-in-law out in the open last night, Kris and her daughters successfully hid their contempt for Chyna, their future daughter-in-law and sister-in-law, from the public,” the statement read. “Chyna is seeking to prevent the Kardashian and Jenner family from continuing their ability to hide their unlawful conduct against her from the public.”

As fans remember, Chyna and Rob were engaged from 2016 to 2017 and had their own E! reality show, Rob & Chyna. The couple—who share 3-year-old daughter Dream—split in July 2017 after Rob accused Chyna of cheating on him on Instagram. Though the two continue to coparent Dream, they haven’t had the most amicable relationship as Chyna’s legal battle with Rob, Kris and the other Kardashian-Jenners presses on.

Chyna didn’t specify how Kris and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners are like Barb, but one can assume that the Lash Bar owner is hinting that the momager is just as controlling about her kids’ romantic lives as she is about their careers. We likely won’t ever see Kris go full Barb, but we’re still holding out hope for a Bachelor season with Rob in the future. We’d def tune in for that.