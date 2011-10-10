Björk’s ‘Biophilia’ Gets Interactive With Artsy iPad App

Leave it to the quirky-willed ambassadors of Iceland (you know that country up in the North that’s home to some really annoying volcanoes? Yeah, that place) to get all hot and bothered about combining digital music with the latest in multimedia technology.

Looks like 45-year-old experimental pop singer Bjrk has now become the first musician to integrate a whole “multimedia suite” wherein fans can not only just listen to each song off her latest Biophilia LP in a simple iTunes application, but also download a special iPad application that actually interacts with the songs through games and musical instruments, reports the New York Post.

“I’m trying to unite the electronic and the acoustic and join nature and technology,” Bjrk told the paper from her Nordic home. “I want to unravel the mystery of music and explain it to people outside the traditional music-school definitions.”

This newest musical-friendly application seems to do just that, as listeners can play simple games that try to create deep connections and emotional ties through her lyrics. Like the days before digital music and iPods were even a thought in Steve Jobs‘ head, music lovers can once again have something physical and a semi-tangible way to enjoy their favorite artist.

(BTW, it’s probably just a matter of time before Lady Gaga releases her own musical iPad application filled with three-headed monsters, mermaids and Jo Calderone.)