Bjork Gives Us Grace Coddington in Dazed & Confused

Instead of the Dazed & Confused masthead working dilligently on its 200th issue, they apparently sat back and relaxed while fashion eccentric Bjork took full editorial control as a guest-editor. In the August 2011 issue, Bjork is photographed with graphic streaks of paint and “shows us the future” in music, artistry, science and design throughout its pages.

Bjork is obviously known for her cutting edge choices in fashionno one can forget that swan dress by Marjan Pejoski she wore to the 2001 Academy Awardsbut in the pages of Dazed, we can’t help but think her flaming red and frizzy hair was inspired by someone else who also has an influential position in the industry: the Creative Director of Vogue, Grace Coddington.

Not only does Grace inspire people to spend billions on trends and designer clothes each year through her styling in Vogue, but she is finally getting her due by having her ‘do noticed as a possible “inspired by” item.Peep the rest of the editorial in the slideshow above for proof!

Photos: Sam Wells for Dazed & Confused