These Celebrities Have All Gotten Bizarre Tattoos Lately

Once upon a time, tattoos weren’t mainstream and celebrities were considered “edgy” if they rocked some ink—see Angelina Jolie back in the day, and all the press she got for her plentiful tats. But these days, it seems like just about everyone has a tattoo or two (at very least), and celebs are leading that pack. We’ve noticed something, though: Some celebs are embracing particularly offbeat, bizarre designs—it’s something of a new trend, if you will.

So we’ve had a look at the best of star tattoos of late, to bring you a little peek into the world of celebrity tattoos—the good, the bad, and the weird as hell. In light of Kendall Jenner’s inner lip tattoo and Cara Delevingne’s new ink on the back of her neck, click through to discover the weirdest, wackiest, and most wonderful tats celebs have acquired recently, from celeb tattoo artists including JonBoy, Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, and Doctor Woo.