Label Crush: Bitching & Junkfood Want To Dress You Like East London Girls Do

There’s no doubt that there’s a big scene out in East London that’s made a recent impact in the worlds of fashion, art and music. Even though some magazines (cough, Dazed, cough) are actually bringing up the question if this actually “scene” in East London is dead due to the obvious mainstream, worldwide reproduction of trends and fads that originally based from the neighborhood. (Oh, and maybe the fact that Olympics is also going to be held in East London too.)

Nevertheless, East London is still a hotbed of creativity and even hotter fashions, and no one can deny that obvious truth. One prime example of some of the street-style-worthy fashions coming out from the East End would be the duds from women’s label Bitching & Junkfood.

What started out as a blog between friends Kath and Marion, has now developed into a micro lifestyle brand that still includes a must-follow blog and an online shop filled with on-trend vintage finds, remade retro pieces and hot-off-the-assembly-line products from brands like BOY London and Underground England (who have been collaborating with B&J for a while now). And if you like, Kath and Marion are also available for styling gigs as well as custom designing ensembles for any of you professional rockstars out there.

For their latest lookbook, Kath and Marion drew on heavy inspiration from the 90s with the collection including velvet leggings, crop tops, light-wash denim and leopard print dress shirts à la Gianni Versace. We’re totes digging their whole jam and think they’ve nailed the real gritty fashion you see on Shoreditch High Street, Kingsland Road, Brick Lane, Hackney Road, Hoxton Square and Curtain Road on almost a daily basis.

In a nutshell, we like to think of their whole brand like this; if Nasty Gal is the online shopping hotspot for Los Angeles cool, than think of Bitching & Junkfood as the the London equivalent.

Check out images from their recent lookbook in the slideshow above, and let us know which item (or items) are your fave by dropping a line down below.