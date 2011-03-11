StyleCaster
A Bit of LA in New York at the Mondrian Soho: Party Snaps

A Bit of LA in New York at the Mondrian Soho: Party Snaps

A Bit of LA in New York at the Mondrian Soho: Party Snaps
Darlings of New York’s fashion and media scenes gathered last night at the opening of the Mondrian SoHo to enjoy a live performance from indie faves The Kills and an intimate screening of filmmaker Poppy de Villeneuve‘s short film, Love is Like Life but Longer.

The film, which is about a young, blind author and a nun that connect inside a hotel elevator, only to leave it to chance for them to meet again, was commissioned by Morgans Hotel Group to be shot on location at the Mondrian SoHo. The same penthouse suite seen in the short film was opened last night for party guests to wander into and preview the hotel’s luxe accommodations. The room served as the perfect setting for guests to properly watch the short film, enjoy an open bar and take in an amazing view of the Big Apple.

Rock-and-roll duo The Kills performed to a packed crowd, all jammed around the stage on the hotel’s lobby floor. Lead singer Allison Mosshart gave a full-hearted performance, rocking out in a sheer leopard blouse and, what looked to be, black velvet trousers as if to invoke a more feminine version of a young Joan Jett.

To see all the saints and sinners from last night’s hoopla, be sure to check out all of the pictures in the slideshow above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.

Poppy de Villeneuve's short film about a blind man and a nun was filmed on location at the Mondrian SoHo.

FACT: Annette & Phoebe Stephens are the most stylish sisters in this city.

People's Revolution's Robyn Berkley and Stephanie Skinner with, I think, Mr. @KanonVodka himself ?!?

Hudson Hotel's Yael Greenberg and buddy were partying as soon as they stepped into the lobby  my kind of people!

Matt Kays, Carol Han and friend enjoy some cocktails before The Kill's live performance.

NYLON's Faran Krentcil (right) and amigo in the crowd for The Kills live perfomance.

After last night's performance, Allison Mosshart is my new favorite femme fatale.

The Kills' Jamie Hince croons to the crowd.

Ian Cogneto thought I went to his high school. I wish, but nope.

Sophia Lamar is excellent at working that side-boob!

The Misshapes' Geordon Nicol and Kristin Gallegos are the poster children for perfectly messy bangs.

StyleCaster alumni Jessica Conaster (right) and friend pose for a quick snap.

A little bit of Las Vegas walked into the party last night.

No fashionable party is complete without some Kanon Organic Vodka.

The lost children of London's Ponystep.

