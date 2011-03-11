A Bit of LA in New York at the Mondrian Soho: Party Snaps

Darlings of New York’s fashion and media scenes gathered last night at the opening of the Mondrian SoHo to enjoy a live performance from indie faves The Kills and an intimate screening of filmmaker Poppy de Villeneuve‘s short film, Love is Like Life but Longer.

The film, which is about a young, blind author and a nun that connect inside a hotel elevator, only to leave it to chance for them to meet again, was commissioned by Morgans Hotel Group to be shot on location at the Mondrian SoHo. The same penthouse suite seen in the short film was opened last night for party guests to wander into and preview the hotel’s luxe accommodations. The room served as the perfect setting for guests to properly watch the short film, enjoy an open bar and take in an amazing view of the Big Apple.

Rock-and-roll duo The Kills performed to a packed crowd, all jammed around the stage on the hotel’s lobby floor. Lead singer Allison Mosshart gave a full-hearted performance, rocking out in a sheer leopard blouse and, what looked to be, black velvet trousers as if to invoke a more feminine version of a young Joan Jett.

To see all the saints and sinners from last night’s hoopla, be sure to check out all of the pictures in the slideshow above!

