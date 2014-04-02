35 Celebrities Who Identify as Bisexual

Here’s the most curious thing about Johnny Depp’s recent engagement to actress Amber Heard: in 2010, Heard came out as a lesbian in front of a huge crowd at a GLAAD event. Now she’s set to wed, arguably, one of the sexiest men alive—and the development got us thinking about all the celebrities who have identified as bisexual. It turns out, there are plenty.
From “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon to pop stars like Lady Gaga and Kesha, there’s no shortage of stars (both female and male) who have come out as loving, dating, and hooking up with both men and women throughout the years. We hunted down all the big ones, and also discovered where they initially came out of the closet.
Click through the gallery to see your comprehensive guide to every celebrity who self-identifies as bisexual!
Amber Heard
She officially came out as a lesbian at a 2010 GLAAD event; she hasn't talked about her sexuality since, but her recent engagement to Johnny Depp speaks louder than words.
Billie Joe Armstrong
The Green Day frontman has officially been out since 1995, when he told gay magazine The Advocate that he is bisexual: "I think I’ve always been bisexual … It’s a beautiful thing."
Andy Dick
Although the comedian was long rumored to be gay, he told the Washington Post in 2006 that he is, in fact, bisexual. "Just because I’ve been with guys, and I’m bi, doesn’t mean I’m gay."
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
In a 2012 interview with The Huffington Post, the "Jersey Shore" star revealed her bisexuality. "I would consider myself bi. I’ve done stuff with girls before. But I would never be with a girl because I like … penis."
Michael Stipe
The frontman for rock group REM gave an interview to Butt magazine in 2004 in which he acknowledged a "grey area" regarding his sexuality. "I think there’s a line drawn between gay and queer, and for me, queer describes something that’s more inclusive of the grey areas."
Carrie Brownstein
The funny lady and "Portlandia" co-star and co-creator gave an interview to Willamette Week in 2010, in which she came out as bisexual. "It’s weird, because no one’s actually ever asked me. People just always assume, like, you’re this or that. It’s like, ‘OK. I’m bisexual.'"
Evan Rachel Wood
The actress used Twitter to come out in August 2012, saying, "I myself am bisexual and have always 'joked' about miley giving me gay vibes. Not a bad thing! Just an observation."
Azealia Banks
The rapper, though she often butts heads with the LGBT community over her use of oft-considered derogatory terms against gays, is openly bisexual.
Drew Barrymore
The actress, now married and expecting a child with Will Kopelman, gave a 2003 interview to Contact Music in which she said, "Do I like women sexually? Yeah, I do. Totally. I have always considered myself bisexual."
Margaret Cho
The comedian is in an open relationship with artist Al Ridenour. She said in an August 2013 interview that she is "technically not able to stay with one person sexually because I’m bisexual."
Megan Mullally
The funny lady and former star of "Will & Grace" told The Advocate in 1999 that she believes everyone is innately bisexual, including herself. She clarified those comments in a 2009 interview with Queerty: "I said that I thought that everybody is innately bisexual. I think there are different levels of awareness attached to that, so I may believe that everybody is innately bisexual, but somebody who is very homophobic may not see that quality in themselves in any way, shape or form. That’s on a very philosophical or even metaphysical level, you know what I mean? It’s not something that I think people are ready for yet."
Angelina Jolie
Jolie has been open about her past relationships with women, once telling OK! magazine, "I have loved women in the past and slept with them. I think if you love and want to pleasure a woman, particularly if you are a woman yourself, then certainly you know how to do things a certain way."
Kesha
The pop star said in a 2013 interview that she's attracted to men and women both. "I don't love just men. I love people. It's not about a gender. It's just about the spirit that exudes from that other person you're with."
Fergie
The Black Eyed Peas singer came out as bisexual in a 2009 interview with The Advocate. "The funny thing is that I was very open and honest about that from the very beginning, and everyone was acting like it was some new trend. Go back four or five years, people, and you’ll see the same answer."
Cynthia Nixon
In a January 2012 interview, the former "Sex and the City" star confirmed her bisexuality. "I don’t pull out the 'bisexual' word because nobody likes the bisexuals. Everybody likes to dump on the bisexuals... We get no respect."
Jessie J
The British singer has confirmed her bisexuality in the past, once telling the Daily Mail, "I've never denied it... If I meet someone and I like them, I don’t care if they're a boy or a girl."
Kim Zolciak
The Real Housewife came out as openly bisexual to Life & Style in 2010, saying, "I'm among the millions of parents who have been in a gay or lesbian relationship. It hasn't been an easy road lately, but I feel there are no mistakes in my life. Everything happens for a reason."
Michelle Rodriguez
The actress once told Entertainment Tonight, "I've gone both ways. I do as I please. I am too f***ing curious to sit here and not try when I can. Men are intriguing. So are chicks." She is now in a highly publicized relationship with model Cara Delevingne.
Cara Delevingne
The British It-model is in a relationship with Michelle Rodriguez, but has not yet openly spoke about her sexuality.
Lindsay Lohan
The troubled star has been in a number of public relationships with men, but had everyone talking when she began dating Charlotte Ronson in 2008.
Gillian Anderson
The one-time star of "The X Files" told Out magazine in 2011 that she was in a long-term relationship with a female in her younger days.
Vanessa Carlton
The singer officially came out in 2010, telling the crowd at Nashville Pride, "I've never said this before, but I am a proud bisexual woman."
Drea de Matteo
Matteo came out in 2005, saying in an interview, "I love men and they're who I go out with, but every now and then...well, I can't say I've never been with a woman."
Amber Rose
In 2009, then-girlfriend to Kanye West gave an interview to Complex magazine in which she addressed rumors about her sexuality. "I’m extremely open with my sexuality. I can be in love with a woman, I can be in love with a man. I’m not into bestiality, but as far as humans go, I definitely find beauty in everybody, whether they’re heavy-set, super-skinny, if they’re white, black, Indian, Asian, Spanish. I can see beauty in anybody."
Thandie Newton
The actress has spoken openly about being in relationships with women in the past. "We're all potentially bisexual; it all depends on your circle, your upbringing and all kinds of things. Or maybe I`m just talking about myself. I could`ve easily fallen in love with a woman over a man."
Frenchie Davis
The singer came out in 2012, revealing that she had been in a serious relationship with a woman for the past year.
